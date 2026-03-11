One USC Trojan Under the Most Pressure to Perform Next Season

While the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have tasks of finding two new starting wide receivers following the NFL Draft departures of former receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, another player has a large challenge ahead of him this fall, quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Jayden Maiava Faces the Pressure to Perform

Maiava proved he has the potential to be an elite Big Ten quarterback, with his only evident flaw last season being accuracy under pressure and turnovers. His arm strength, precision and ability to extend plays makes him a strong contender to lead USC to a postseason CFP run. However, that much success comes at a price, which is the pressure to perform.

Riley is heading into his fifth season as USC's head coach, and he has yet to lead the Trojans to the CFP. The college football world is very familiar with the talent that Riley brings to the game, knowing he can develop quarterbacks like no other and he's one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport. So why would this year be any different than the last four? Maiava is comfortable in Riley's offense.

While the Trojans offense had weapons like Lemon and Lane to find success in the Big Ten, a second year starter in Maiava allows for various avenues to be a contender. The Trojans schedule is one of the most difficult, facing a reigning national champion in Indiana, and two former CFP contenders in Oregon and Ohio State. If anything, the difficulty allows opportunity for Maiava.

Maiava enters this fall with the highest "impact score" per Pro Football & Sports Network quarterback rankings, sitting at the top by over three whole points. Maiava also sits atop other CFP quarterbacks like Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

The ratings tell the story of who Maiava is, the quarterback who led the Big Ten in passing yards and total offense all season. However, the Trojans quarterback had some head-scratching turnovers that proved costly.

Now, his second season at the helm hold plenty of opportunity to prove who he is as a signal-caller and make history for USC.

Jayden Maiava's Teammates Will Be Key To Success

There are several encouraging signs pointing toward a strong season for Maiava and the USC offense this fall, but continuity stands out the most.

The Trojans return both their starting running backs in Waymond Jordan and King Miller as well as their entire 2025 starting offensive line, including five-star, per 247Sports, offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe in the mix. Jordan and the offensive line suffered injuries throughout last season, and saw very few games where the majority was healthy and competing. Now, the 2026 season allows for both to deliver on the field starting with spring ball.

For Maiava individually, his impressive traits as a quarterback were a major advantage when cementing USC as a competitive Big Ten team. Maiava has the offseason to develop into a successful leader with the massive challenge of leading the offense into a CFP berth come this fall.

