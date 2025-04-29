Houston Texans' Calen Bullock On Reuniting With Jaylin Smith: 'Best Feeling Ever'
In the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected former USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith. Smith was drafted with the No. 97 overall pick and will be joining former USC safety Calen Bullock with Houston.
Bullock was drafted by the Texans in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he became a starter with the Texans quickly. Now, Bullock is set to be a top player in his second season with Houston.
Bullock and Smith played together with the Trojans, beginning in 2021. Bullock entered the draft one year before Smith, and now the two get to play together again.
Bullock sent a message to Smith after he was drafted by Houston Texas, expressing his happiness for Smith being drafted, and excitement to be able to play together again.
“My dog, Jaylin Smith. Last year he was there for me, on this day for me, special day. I’m proud of him. We came into college together. It seem like I watched him grow up. We both, we both grew up together. That’s my dog. Came in, 17 years old. Just hearing his name get called by the Texans, it means a lot,” Bullock said.
Smith is a versatile athlete, spending time as nickel, cornerback, strong, and free safety. In 2024, Smith recorded 58 combined tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions. At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Smith ran a 4.45, the fourth-fastest among cornerbacks.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman To Commit To USC Trojans Over Texas, Georgia?
MORE: Updated National Championship Odds After Spring Football: USC Trojans Dark Horse?
MORE: Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' First Round NFL Draft Pick
Smith was projected to be either a late day two pick or early day three, and in the third round, the Texans drafted him to add to an already strong defense.
“I know it means a lot to him and his family, but it means a lot to me too cause that means I get to have more years with my dog,” Bullock continued. “I’m lost for words. I’m proud of him. I know his family proud of him. He came a long way. I know the work he put in to get here”
“I’m proud of him. It’s the best feeling ever. I feel like I just got drafted all over again. Hey H-Town, we got another problem coming,” Bullock said.
As a rookie, Bullock stepped in and made an immediate impact with the Texans. Bullock started in 13 games, playing in all of the 17 regular season games. He recorded 54 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, and five interceptions. Bullock started in both playoff games for the Texans, finishing with five combined tackles.
Smith can come in already surrounded by a familiar face. The two already have on and off the field chemistry, which can help Smith adjust to playing in the NFL.
Not only will Smith reunite with Bullock, but offensively, the Texans selected USC Trojans running back Woody Marks in the fourth round with the No. 116 overall pick. Not only did the USC Trojans have a few players drafted this year, but multiple Trojans will be reconnecting while playing for the Texans.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is a defensive-minded coach, and it will be exciting to watch two former Trojans take the field together once again.