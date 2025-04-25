USC Trojans' Jaylin Smith: Biggest Sleeper Pick In NFL Draft?

All Trojans

USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith is a projected day-three pick, with a chance to move up to the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith could end up being a sleeper pick for teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Angela Miele

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Jaylin Smith (DB29) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Jaylin Smith (DB29) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans did not have any players selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As day two approaches, USC defensive back Jaylin Smith will be a player to watch for as he waits to hear his name called. Smith is a player that a couple of teams could be keeping their eyes on as a sleeper pick on days two or three.

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2024 season with just four wins, needing improvement on both sides of the ball. The secondary is a position where the Jaguars need to build depth in 2025. Jacksonville allowed their opponent to score 25.6 points per game and to pass for 257.4 yards per game. The Jaguars gave up 29 passing touchdowns last season. 

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Jaguars selected Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter is expected to play primarily at wide receiver, but will appear on defense. With Hunter primarily playing offense, adding a player like Smith could be a crucial move for new general manager James Gladstone.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Jaylin Smith (DB29) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are another team to watch for Smith. The Chiefs need to address the secondary in the draft, and Smith could fit right in with a team that is consistently a Super Bowl contender.

In the first round of the draft, the Chiefs selected Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Josh Simmons. The offensive line was a need for the Chiefs, but in the later rounds, the secondary must be addressed.

With the number of teams looking for secondary depth, Smith could be selected earlier than expected, potentially going as a late third-round draft pick.

Smith joined the Trojans in 2021 and earned playing time right away. What makes him a versatile athlete is that he began as a safety with USC. In his four seasons at USC, he played nickel, cornerback, strong, and free safety. 

“Even if a ball is caught on him, he’s always right there. He tackles well, he can blitz, he does just about everything. And just having him out, I think he’s an extra edge to our defense,” USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn said about Smith.

In the 2024 season, Smith recorded 58 combined tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions. At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Smith ran a 4.45, the fourth-fastest speed among cornerbacks. 

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith (2) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I just remember moving into the Village like it was yesterday. I feel like the memories they haven’t hit me yet, to be honest. But I just look back at all the memories, the tradition, the culture, and everything about USC. I’m blessed to be a part of this,” Smith said after his final game with the Trojans.

Before joining the USC Trojans, Smith played in Snoop Dogg’s youth football league.

“He played for me when he wasn’t supposed to play for me, meaning his age was a level lower, but he wanted to play on my team with the older kids, and he excelled. He did all the things he needed to do to excel on and off the field,” Snoop Dogg said about Smith on ESPN’s First Take.

Whether Smith rises to be a day two pick or stays a day three, the USC defensive back could end up as a steal for whichever team selects him. 

