Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock Credits USC Trojans For His Development
Former USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 78 overall pick. Bullock had a standout rookie season with the Texans after spending three years with the Trojans.
Bullock was in the same draft class as former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who was selected No. 1 overall. Heading into his second season with the Texans, Bullock gives USC credit for his development as a player.
“I think USC developed me all the way for the next level. Great coaching staff. Great program. Made sure I was on top of my game every single day,” Bullock said. “Once I stepped on that field at SC, I knew I had to bring it every single day.”
Bullock enrolled at USC in the spring of 2021. As a freshman, he made an immediate impact, playing free safety, nickelback, and cornerback. The USC safety was a key player throughout his time with the Trojans. Bullock played with the USC Trojans for three years before declaring for the NFL Draft.
In the 2023 season, Bullock led the team with nine pass breakups and recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions. One of the interceptions he returned for a 30-yard touchdown against Utah. Bullock started in all 12 games he played in his junior season. Bullock finished his collegiate career recording nine interceptions, 15 passes defended.
As a rookie, Bullock stepped in and made an immediate impact with the Texans. Bullock started in 13 games, playing all 17 in the regular season. He recorded 54 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, and five interceptions. Bullock started in both playoff games for the Texans, finishing with five combined tackles.
MORE: JuJu Watkins Reveals Update on ACL Injury After Winning Wooden Award
MORE: 5-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Impressed By Recent USC Trojans Visit
MORE: USC Trojans Star JuJu Watkins: Generational Talent After Two College Seasons?
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans had nothing but praise for Bullock in his rookie year.
“He has a unique knack for attacking the football and being around the football. Every game, I think, he’s played in, he’s touched the football,” Ryans said.
Before the season began, Ryans praised Bullock immensely in the preseason.
“He’s been making plays for us. He’s been consistent throughout practice,” Ryans said. “I’m excited about his growth and his development as a young, you know, safety in our system. He has the chance to be one of the better ones that I’ve had the chance to work with.”
Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke in December about how well Bullock developed in just one season.
"I think Calen [Bullock] continues to evolve," Caserio said. "The one thing he's done consistently is take the ball away. He did it at USC. He's done it since the beginning of the season.”
In this year’s draft, one defensive player to watch for will be USC defensive back Jaylin Smith. Smith is a versatile athlete who was a playmaker on the USC defense in 2024. Smith ran a 4.45 at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. In 2024, Smith recorded 58 total tackles and two interceptions.
Smith is a projected third-round pick and could be a steal. Smith could become a player like his former USC teammate Bullock, who stepped up as a rookie and became a playmaker in year one.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Bullock is heading into his second season with the Texans alongside an elite defense under Ryans. The Texans were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs, and will look to make a deeper run next season.