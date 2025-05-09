Houston Texans’ Rookie Jersey Numbers Revealed For Jaylin Smith, Woody Marks
Two USC Trojans were selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texans selected USC cornerback Jaylin Smith in the third round and USC running back Woody Marks shortly after in the fourth round.
Both Smith and Marks reported to Texans rookie mini camp this weekend and their numbers for the 2025 season were revealed. Smith will wear No. 30 while Marks will wear No. 27.
Jaylin Smith To Wear No. 30 With Texans
Jaylin Smith was selected No. 97 overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He was rated as a four-star recruit out of high school and was a member of the Trojans recruiting class of 2021.
Smith played all four of his collegiate seasons with the Trojans from 2021 through 2024. In 43 games, he recorded 182 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five passes defended, three interceptions, and two sacks. In his final season in 2024, Smith made Third-team All-Big Ten.
Woody Marks To Wear No. 27 With Texans
Woody Marks was selected No. 116 overall in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Marks signed out of high school with the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a member of their 2020 recruiting class. Marks spent four seasons in Starkville before transferring to USC in 2024 for his final season of college football.
With the Trojans, Marks had by far his most productive year. On 198 carries, Marks rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 47 passes for 321 yards.
Houston Texans 2025 Outlook
The Houston Texans are coming off of back-to-back seasons in which they won the AFC South with a 10-7 record, and were eliminated in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Despite on paper having the same amount of success that they had the year prior, many were disappointed in the Texans season, expecting more of a step forward.
In 2023, the Texans were coming off of a season where they went 3-13-1. They drafted quarterback CJ Stroud No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and hired DeMeco Ryans as coach. Right away, Houston accelerated their "rebuilding" window and won the AFC South in year one of the new regime.
The Texans also got some playoff experience, including a Wild Card round victory over the Cleveland Browns. CJ Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in 15 games.
In 2024, Stroud took a step back. In 17 games, he threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Texans hope that Stroud will look more like his rookie self and build on that. Will Houston take that much anticipated step forward in 2025?