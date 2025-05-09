All Trojans

Houston Texans’ Rookie Jersey Numbers Revealed For Jaylin Smith, Woody Marks

Former USC Trojans Jaylin Smith and Woody Marks were both drafted by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith and Marks reported for Texans rookie mini camp and had their jersey numbers for the upcoming season revealed.

Cory Pappas

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California running back Woody Marks (RB21) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California running back Woody Marks (RB21) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Two USC Trojans were selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texans selected USC cornerback Jaylin Smith in the third round and USC running back Woody Marks shortly after in the fourth round. 

Both Smith and Marks reported to Texans rookie mini camp this weekend and their numbers for the 2025 season were revealed. Smith will wear No. 30 while Marks will wear No. 27. 

Jaylin Smith To Wear No. 30 With Texans

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Jaylin Smith (DB29) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lu
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Jaylin Smith (DB29) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Jaylin Smith was selected No. 97 overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He was rated as a four-star recruit out of high school and was a member of the Trojans recruiting class of 2021. 

Smith played all four of his collegiate seasons with the Trojans from 2021 through 2024. In 43 games, he recorded 182 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five passes defended, three interceptions, and two sacks. In his final season in 2024, Smith made Third-team All-Big Ten.

Woody Marks To Wear No. 27 With Texans

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of N
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker John Bullock (5) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Woody Marks was selected No. 116 overall in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Marks signed out of high school with the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a member of their 2020 recruiting class. Marks spent four seasons in Starkville before transferring to USC in 2024 for his final season of college football. 

With the Trojans, Marks had by far his most productive year. On 198 carries, Marks rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 47 passes for 321 yards. 

Houston Texans 2025 Outlook

Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shakes hands with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) befor
Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shakes hands with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans are coming off of back-to-back seasons in which they won the AFC South with a 10-7 record, and were eliminated in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Despite on paper having the same amount of success that they had the year prior, many were disappointed in the Texans season, expecting more of a step forward.

In 2023, the Texans were coming off of a season where they went 3-13-1. They drafted quarterback CJ Stroud No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and hired DeMeco Ryans as coach. Right away, Houston accelerated their "rebuilding" window and won the AFC South in year one of the new regime.

The Texans also got some playoff experience, including a Wild Card round victory over the Cleveland Browns. CJ Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in 15 games.

In 2024, Stroud took a step back. In 17 games, he threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Texans hope that Stroud will look more like his rookie self and build on that. Will Houston take that much anticipated step forward in 2025?

