Why USC Trojans' Woody Marks Is One Of The Top Running Backs Attending NFL Combine
The USC Trojans have a tradition of sending running backs to the NFL. After producing multiple Heisman winners and productive NFL players at the position, the Trojans have rightfully earned the title of Running Back University, RBU.
USC will have a chance to add another running back into the NFL with Woody Marks declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft at the end of the regular season. Marks will particpate in the 2025 NFL Combine, which takes place from Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 2. He is one of 31 running backs invited to the combine, headlined by Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Heisman Trophy runner up.
Marks had a big year in 2024 for the Trojans. In his lone season with USC, he rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns on 198 carries. The Georgia native went for over 100 yards in six games this season.
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports says that Marks' pass catching abilities make him a prospect to watch during the combine.
"He's a durable back with return skills and might stop on a dime and jump-cut better than any RB in the class. He runs with a low center of gravity, and has the open-field burst and wiggle that leave linebackers and defensive backs looking silly. Marks is also a threat in the pass game; he had 47 receptions a year ago and he's a legit matchup problem coming out the backfield," Wilson said.
At times throughout the season, Marks seemed to be the only reliable player on the offense. During the Trojans' 24-17 loss to Minnesota, the senior running back single-handily kept USC in the game before a late interception sealed the win for the Golden Gophers. Another instance of Marks taking over games is when he had a season-high of 146 yards in USC's 28-20 win over Nebraska.
Which NFL team would be a good fit for Marks? The Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns have a major need to fill at the running back position.
Marks is arguably the best running back USC coach Lincoln Riley has had during his tenure so far. Interestingly enough, the Trojans have utilized the portal to pick up their starting running back every year since Riley has become the head coach.
Looking ahead for USC, the Trojans once again went to the transfer portal to find their next starter at the position after their in-house option to replace Marks, Quinten Joyner, departed the program via the portal.
USC will trot out a completely revamped backfield in 2025. The Trojans went out and signed New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders and JUCO transfer Waymond Jordan. Both players are expected to be big contributors to the run game along with quarterback Jayden Maiava, who possess dual-threat abilities. Along with Bryan Jackson and A'Marion Peterson electing to return back for another season at USC, and the Trojans have quitely built one of the most underrated position rooms in the country.