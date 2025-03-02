USC Trojans' Woody Marks NFL Draft Projection After Combine Workout
Former USC Trojans running back Woody Marks completed his workout at the NFL Combine on Saturday, and he showed off his balance and pass-catching abilities during the on-field drills portion of the workout.
Marks impressed during the drills at the combine, and he showed off his quickness and acceleration during the athletic tests. His time of 4.64 seconds is No. 2 out of the eight running backs who participated in the drill.
On the bench press, Marks finished with 18 reps, tied with North Carolina's Omarion Hampton for the fourth-most among running backs.
One of the knocks on Marks after the combine might be his breakaway speed, however. Marks ran his 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds. Out of the 24 running backs who ran on Saturday, his official time ranks No. 17.
Marks has been projected to be picked anywhere between the fourth round to not being selected at all, but his performance in drills at the combine has seemingly boosted his draft stock. Did Marks secure himself as an NFL Draft pick over the weekend?
When speaking with reporters at the combine, Marks spoke about his positional versatility as one of the strengths of his game.
"I pride myself a playing anything to help the team. I can split out wide to receiver, inside receiver, running the ball from backfield. Inside zone, outside zone. No matter what, just make the team win," said Marks.
Marks' senior season with the Trojans was the best of his collegiate career. He finished with 1,133 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns. He added 47 receptions for 321 yards for USC's offense. While he was with Mississippi State, Marks caught over 80 passes for 502 yards in 2021. Clearly, the former Trojan provides a dual-threat out of the backfield.
He was asked about his time with the Trojans and how USC prepared him for the next level. Marks transferred to USC after spending four seasons with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
It prepared me for the NFL, from off the field and on the field. Just living in the city like that, it was amazing. Dealing with people in media. . . You playing with great players out there at USC.
Marks also confirmed with the media that he had a formal meeting with the Washington Commanders.
"I met with a lot of coaches, running back coach," Marks said. "It was great just talking with them. We talked at the Senior Bowl."
The Commanders recently traded a fifth-round draft pick to acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Is Washington looking to give quarterback Jayden Daniels another offensive weapon by adding Marks through the NFL Draft? The Commanders offense currently features Brian Robinson Jr. at running back, and Samuel joins wide receiver Terry McLaurin after the trade.