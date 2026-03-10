Latest Injury Update Reveals Questions About the USC Trojans' Defense

The USC Trojans entered spring camp hoping to begin installing Gary Patterson’s new defensive system. Instead, the program is already dealing with key injuries in the secondary.

During an appearance on Trojans Live, Patterson noted that three probable defensive starters will be unavailable during spring practices: Iowa State transfer cornerback Jontez Williams, sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson, and junior safety Christian Pierce.

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Does the Trojans’ secondary have enough experienced depth to withstand early setbacks while learning a new scheme?

Trojans' Veteran Secondary Takes Major Blow

Among the three injured players, Williams represents the most significant offseason addition to USC’s defense. The four-star Iowa State transfer, ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the portal by 247Sports, was widely viewed as one of USC’s most important transfer portal pickups this winter.

In a portal cycle where the Trojans prioritized a “quality over quantity” approach, Williams was expected to compete immediately for a starting role following DeCarlos Nicholson’s departure to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately Williams already has a well-documented injury history as just last year his season was cut short by a season-ending knee injury. But before going down, he recorded 67 total tackles and five interceptions while allowing just eight receptions on 15 targets for 34 yards, on pace for a breakout campaign.

Even though Williams is expected to eventually factor into the starting lineup, his absence early in spring camp removes one of USC’s most experienced corners during a crucial installation period for Patterson’s defense.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Trojans are also without Johnson, who missed the final 10 games of the 2025 season due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Pierce is recovering from offseason surgery after serving as a key contributor last year. The junior safety appeared in all 13 games with nine starts and stepped into a vocal leadership role late in the season when Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald suffered injuries against Iowa.

Youth and Inexperience Could Shape USC’s Secondary

With multiple veterans sidelined this spring, USC’s coaching staff will get an extended look at several younger defensive backs.

At safety, sophomore Kennedy Urlacher gained valuable experience late last season after Ramsey and Fitzgerald went down against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Previously known primarily as a special teams contributor, the former Notre Dame transfer stepped into the lineup and is currently the favorite to start alongside Pierce when he returns.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Several younger players could also factor into the rotation. Freshman Peyton Dyer is viewed as a versatile defensive back who could settle at safety long-term, while fellow freshman Madden Riordan may move between nickel and safety depending on the defensive package.

Redshirt freshman Alex Graham and sophomore Prophet Brown also have an interesting position battle brewing as Brown returns from missing all of last season while Graham gained valuable snaps late last season amidst all the injuries.

As far as the cornerback room, the talent is there but the depth is not nearly as promising. Young players such as RJ Sermons and incoming freshman Elbert Hill represent intriguing talent but remain relatively inexperienced at the college level.

Gary Patterson Has His Work Cut Out For Him

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

USC hired Patterson this offseason with the goal of fixing a defense that struggled in several key areas in 2025. The Trojans finished near the bottom of the Big Ten in multiple defensive categories, including 30 pass deflections, the third-lowest total in the conference.

Now Patterson and defensive backs coach Paul Gonzales are tasked with reshaping the unit while teaching a new system. There are early positive signs elsewhere on the defense. Freshman linebacker Luke Wafle has reportedly impressed during early practices, while defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart appears to be progressing well in his recovery and could return to full contact soon.

Still, the secondary remains the biggest variable in USC’s defensive outlook. Until the injured starters return, the Trojans will be forced to rely on a youthful and relatively unproven defensive back group, making the health and development of the secondary one of the most important storylines to monitor heading into the 2026 season.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!