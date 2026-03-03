USC Trojans Injury Report for Spring Practice

LOS ANGELES - USC was hit hard by injuries this past season and will be continuing to deal with a number of them as they began spring practice on Tuesday, March 3.

Coach Lincoln Riley announced six players that will be limited this spring because of offseason procedures, which included cornerbacks Chasen Johnson and Jontez Williams, receiver Tanook Hines, offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu, center Kilian O'Connor and safety Christian Pierce.

Impact of Injuries This Spring

Johnson suffered a knee injury early in fall camp last August that kept him out through the season opener. He played in week 2 and 3 but ultimately had season-ending surgery on that knee. Iowa State transfer cornerback Jontez Williams is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in late September. Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed has said those two have been in his office the most this spring as they put an emphasis on the mental side.

Hines is expected to be the Trojans leading receiver next season after earning a starting spot alongside Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane coming out of fall camp. USC will pump a ton of reps into a young receiver room that features four early enrollees, sophomore Corey Simms and redshirt freshman Romero Ison. USC also added NC State transfer receiver Terrell Anderson.

"What a phenomenal opportunity for all those other guys to develop and take advantage of those reps," Riley said.

O'Connor suffered a pair of lower body injuries, including one against Oregon on Nov. 22 that ended his season. Tauanuu started all 13 games last season at right tackle during his redshirt freshman season. Both players will have some tough competition to hold onto their starting spots next season.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay can play center or guard and Tobias Raymond, who started all 13 games at guard and tackle last season, is playing center this spring. And five-star Keenyi Pepe, the Trojans highest-ranked recruit according to 247Sports in its No. 1 class, is starting off at right tackle for the Trojans.

Pierce is recovering from shoulder surgery. The senior safety is the veteran in the backend of the defense, having appeared 36 games, including nine starts this past season. USC is very thin at safety this spring. Kennedy Urlacher is expected to be starter alongside Pierce and Marquis Gallegos returns for his third season.

Other Limited Players Early in the Spring

Several players were on another field as the Trojans were going through individual drills, included offensive tackle Elijah Paige, running back Waymond Jordan, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and Jake Johnson and freshman linebacker Shaun Scott. It is worth noting Riley did not mention each of those players are guys that will be limited this spring, so, we should see them at some point be full participants over the next month.

Similar to O'Connor, Paige, a freshman All-American in 2024, battled a pair of lower body injuries last season, including one against Iowa on Nov. 15 that ended his season. Jordan suffered an ankle injury against Michigan on Oct. 11 that ended his season. Stewart, a freshman All-American last season, battled through a stress fracture in his foot the entire season and was held out of the bowl game.

Johnson battled through injuries during his freshman season in 2025 and made his USC debut in the Alamo Bowl and Scott is a four-star recruit in the 2026 class.