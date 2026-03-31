Instant Observations From the USC Trojans' 12th Spring Practice

The USC Trojans returned to the practice field on Tuesday to close out the month of March and for its final week of spring ball.

Former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams is still in Los Angeles and hanging around campus this week. He was at the Trojans Pro Day a couple of weeks ago and also attended the team's scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this past weekend. He got in a quick workout behind the end zone that sits in front of the new Bloom Football Performance Center that is very close to completion.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Former linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and his brother, former safety Akili Arnold, pulled up and walked back into the locker room with Coach Dogg, before heading out to practice field. Safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald and cornerback DJ Harvey greeted players as they came out of the locker. All three are preparing for the NFL Draft.

Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt returned the practice field after missing last week because of a soft tissue injury. Freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux also returned, he was banged up just before the team went on spring break and freshman defensive end Andrew Williams came out in pads for the first time.

Notable recruits on campus included 2028 four-star cornerback Micah Hannah and Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star running back Malaki Davis, his teammate, 2027 four-star receiver Quentin Hale is committed to the Trojans. 2029 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) quarterback Trevor Scott is the latest underclassman signal-caller to attend practice. He recently transferred from Mater Dei (Calif.) The 2028 and 2029 class is going to be flooded with elite quarterbacks from Southern California.

The Trojans continue to start practice with special teams, except Tuesday was a little different. Instead of having everyone doing the same drill, there was a group of players working as the personal protection on punt and the receivers and cornerbacks worked on being the gunners and pinning the ball inside the 5-yard line.

Offensive Takeaways

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Freshman Jonas Williams was the second quarterback in line behind Jayden Maiava to start this week. Typically, quarterbacks will go in order of where they stand on the depth chart. It could be nothing, but Williams had been going behind sixth-year senior Sam Huard until today.

"Super talented, phenomenal. I think any quarterback that plays under coach Riley has a bright future," Maiava said on Williams.

The media got an extended look at the quarterbacks and running backs working together. USC is thin at the moment at running back with Waymond Jordan undergoing a clean-up on his ankle during spring back and freshman Shahn Alston out for the first time this spring. Jordan is on a scooter but continues to be active with his position group.

They worked on read options, inside zones and catching the ball out of the backfield and quickly lining up in hurry up situations. It's a smooth set of running backs as route runners and catching the ball out of the backfield with King Miller, Riley Wormley and Deshonne Redeuax. Wormley is healthier this spring after making his season debut in November this past season. Wormley suffered a major knee injury midway through his senior season. He's still wearing on that knee brace this spring.

Defensive Takeaways

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili continues to look impressive during the media viewing portion of practice. The 6-foot-3 Southern California native is a hyper-active athlete. He showed off his athleticism when he used every bit of his height to snag a ball that sailed from outside linebackers coach AJ Howard. Freshman Shaun Scott received some praise from linebackers coach Mike Ekeler during individual drills.

Freshman defensive back Joshua Holland got more reps at safety. The 6-foot-2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) product offers versatility in the secondary. He was rated as a cornerback coming out of high school and has taken reps at nickel this spring. USC is trying to create more depth at that position. Christian Pierce has been out this spring after undergoing shoulder surgery. Marquis Gallegos has had a brace knee for the past couple of weeks. Kennedy Urlacher did practice after being limited last week.

The nickels and safeties continue to work on playing man coverage with an emphasis on not backing up when playing between 5-7 yards. Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson came over and coached them up during that period. The cornerbacks worked a drill where one guy was practicing play press coverage and the other was working on sinking while playing Cover 2.