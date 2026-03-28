Sierra Canyon Recruits Turn Heads at USC Trojans Spring Practice

USC got off to a fast start in the 2026 recruiting cycle all the way back in the fall of 2023 when they landed a trio of local sophomores.

Receiver Tron Baker, cornerback Brandon Lockhart and safety Madden Riordan were the first three commits and never wavered from that pledge for over two years. They were the foundation of the Trojans No. 1 recruiting class.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bond between the three of them began well before they entered the high school ranks. Baker and Riordan began playing 7v7 together when they were 11. And then Lockhart, Baker and Riordan all played 7v7 together in eighth, ninth and 10th grade.

For Lockhart and Riordan, they saw multiple changes to the defensive staff from the time they committed to the current staff they are playing under this spring. Through it all, they remained loyal to their hometown school and were very active in their pursuit of other top prospects to join them in Los Angeles to help restore the program to national prominence.

At the time of their commitment, Baker was playing at Los Alamitos (Calif.), Lockhart was at Loyola (Calif.) and Riordan was at Sierra Canyon (Calif.). This past season, Baker and Lockhart joined Riordan at Sierra Canyon and helped guide them to a perfect 10-0 regular season before falling to Santa Margarita (Calif.) in the CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals.

All three are enrolled on campus this spring and have generated some positive buzz.

Local Recruits Shine in Spring Practice

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

USC loaded up at the receiver position in the 2026 class, signing six of them.

When talking about what Trojan pass-catches are standing, redshirt sophomore defensive back Isaiah Rubin mentioned Baker. And it’s not the first time Baker has received buzz this spring. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound Baker is staking his case to be an immediate contributor in a crowded receiver room.

Similar to receiver, USC went heavy in the secondary, signing a total of six recruits that play on the backend of the defense. The 6-foot-2 Lockhart brings great size and length to the cornerback room. He’s a highly competitive and aggressive player and his progression this spring has caught the attention of USC coach Lincoln Riley.

“Lockhart has taken some really nice reps,” Riley said. “We've been excited about some of his progress.”

Rubin described Riordan as someone that is “making plays” this spring and similar to Baker, his name has been brought up more than once as freshmen that have stood out. Riordan developed a reputation as a turnover machine throughout his prep career, highlighted by his 10-interception season as a junior, which earned him MaxPreps Junior first team All-American recognition.

He has a high football IQ and offers position versatility in the secondary with the ability to play nickel or safety. Riordan has already benefited this spring working with USC strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll. The local product will need to continue putting on weight but is certainly a player that has a bright future in the Cardinal and Gold.

Sierra Canyon to USC Pipeline

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Sierra Canyon is becoming one of a few local high schools that the Trojans have begun to build a pipeline with.

Redshirt sophomore safety Marquis Gallegos also comes from Sierra Canyon, giving the Trojans four players from the prominent high school on the roster. Gallegos saw action in all 13 games this past season, primarily on special teams and is competing for an expanded role on defense this season.

Cornerback DJ Harvey played at Sierra Canyon. Harvey has exhausted his eligibility and is fighting for an opportunity to continue his career at the next level. His godbrother, safety Kamari Ramsey, is set to become the first player from Sierra Canyon to be drafted in the NFL.

“It would mean a lot. Sierra Canyon, that’s the reason I’m here,” Ramsey said at his Pro Day. “Shoutout coach House and that school for giving me the opportunity to better my life and put my family in a better situation. I’m forever grateful for them.”