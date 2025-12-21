Bears Walk Off Winners vs. Packers via the Biggest Throw of Caleb Williams’s Career
The Bears and first-year head coach Ben Johnson may just be the team of destiny.
Chicago pulled off an impeccable fourth-quarter comeback thanks to a recovered onside kick and an unbelievable touchdown pass by quarterback Caleb Williams on fourth-and-goal in a last-ditch effort to survive. The insane catch by undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker brought the game to overtime where the Bears had even more magic in store.
In OT, the Bears stopped the Packers on fourth down to get the ball at their own 36-yard line with a chance to score and win the game. It took just four plays for Williams to take a shot toward the end zone where receiver D.J. Moore made yet another unbelievable catch that gave Chicago one of the best wins of the year—on arguably the biggest throw of Williams’s career.
How Bears forced OT vs. Packers against all odds
The Bears faced a tall task in the fourth quarter, but Chicago was able to recover an onside attempt while down a touchdown with two minutes left in regulation that gave all the juice to the home team at Soldier Field. Packers receiver Romeo Doubs had his hands on the ball, but he wasn’t able to bring it in and a myriad of Bears jumped on it to give the offense one final shot.
After the recovery, Williams marched the Bears down the field and into the red zone, but Chicago faced a fourth down from the 6-yard line in its final shot to decide the game. Williams saw immediate pressure and he tossed a high ball to the back corner of the end zone where Walker was wide open to make an incredible catch.
The play instantly became one of the best moments from the season with a call to match from Fox Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt:
Green Bay had three timeouts and tried to go for it with the ball back and 17 seconds left in regulation, but quarterback Malik Willis, who took over for the injured Jordan Love, was sacked and the game went to overtime.
Chicago won the coin toss in overtime and elected to kick, getting a huge stop on fourth down on a botched snap by the Packers. As Williams and the Bears offense took over, the rest was history.
With the win, the Bears advanced to 11-4 and are in the driver’s seat in the NFC North. They hold a 94% chance to make the postseason, according to Next Gen Stats. The Packers (9-5-1) still have a 79% chance to make the playoffs after the stunning loss.