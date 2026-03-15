USC Receiver Makai Lemon Addresses Viral Podium Appearance at NFL Combine

USC Trojans receiver Makai Lemon has become a hot topic of discussion since the NFL Scouting Combine because of his viral press conference at the podium as he swayed side-to-side and was locked in when talked with the media.

There have also been conflicting reports on how exactly his demeanor across in his meetings with different franchises in Indianapolis. Lemon can’t control the narrative surrounding him this draft season, nor is he concerned with outside noise.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

“I just let the media talk, let the outside form their opinion,” Lemon said at his Pro Day. “I’m just being myself and keeping my faith in the Lord and that’s all I can do.”

For anyone that spent time around Lemon or followed him the past couple of years know he’s a man of very little words and is always his authentic self. He’s naturally an introvert that doesn’t like talking about himself and has zero off the field concerns.

His position coach Chad Savage has raved about his work ethic and uses it as the standard for players. And in an era, where players easily jump in the portal at the first sign of adversity, Lemon was exactly the opposite.

The Biletnikoff Award winner had 88 receiving yards his freshman year and had to play some cornerback out of necessity. Two receivers from his own recruiting class were ahead of him on the depth chart.

Instead of complaining or looking for an easy way out, Lemon just kept working and it paid off with him claiming the Biletnikoff Award this past season, which is presented annually to the best receiver in college football.

Makai Lemon’s Pro Day

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lemon isn’t slow but he’s also not exactly known for his speed. The biggest question Lemon had to answer at his Pro Day was the 40-yard dash, and he ran a 4.46.

He was smooth running routes and catching passes in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams and with one his former teammates in attendance, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Pre-Draft Schedule Lined Up

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The top three receivers in this year’s draft have been evident from the jump. It’s Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. The order has been up for debate and with the draft still over a month out, it will continue to a point of discussion. If draft season has told us anything,

Lemon will have a busy schedule leading into the draft. With Pro Day behind him, the next step for Lemon is top 30 visits, which will give more than handful of franchises an opportunity to get an extended look at him.

The following teams have lined up visits with Lemon: Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. The first five are all drafting in the top eight and the two are inside the top 13 picks. It’s an indication that he is very likely to hear his name in the first half of the first round.

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