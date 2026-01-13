Interesting Transfer Portal Path Appears For Quarterback Husan Longstreet

Former USC quarterback Husan Longstreet entered college football with as much long-term promise as any quarterback in the country. As a former No. 25 overall recruit and the fourth-ranked quarterback in his class out of Centennial High School in Corona, California, Longstreet arrived at USC Trojans carrying future-starter expectations. He spent one season in Los Angeles as a backup behind Jayden Maiava before entering the transfer portal, a move that signaled his desire for a clearer and faster path to the field.

Longstreet appeared in four games during the 2025 season, completing 86.7 percent of his passes for 103 yards and one touchdown while adding 76 rushing yards and two scores on 11 carries. He preserved a redshirt and still has four years of eligibility remaining, an important detail for any program evaluating him as a developmental piece rather than an immediate starter.

The Portal Reality Isn’t Favorable

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Longstreet announced his decision to leave USC, the initial reaction was disappointment mixed with cautious optimism. The assumption was straightforward: a quarterback with his pedigree would find a Power Four program ready to offer a legitimate opportunity to compete for a starting job. That assumption is becoming harder to support.

The transfer portal moves quickly, especially at quarterback. Most of the programs that entered the offseason desperate for a starter acted early, and the top-tier portal quarterbacks came off the board fast. As the cycle has progressed, the remaining options have shifted from open competitions to depth-chart congestion. That context matters. Several of the programs linked to Longstreet already feature entrenched starters, recent high-profile transfers, or quarterbacks with significant NIL backing.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers not only landed the top ranked quarterback in the portal, Arizona State transfer, Sam Leavitt, but they also grabbed Elon transfer Landen Clark. Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer Dylan Raiola announced that he will be joining Big Ten Rival, Oregon Ducks, next season potentially alongside Dante Moore who remains undecided about his NFL future.

In those situations, Longstreet wouldn’t be escaping competition, he would simply be relocating it, often without the same long-term security. At best, that’s a lateral move. At worst, it delays meaningful development.

Why Leaving USC May Complicate the Path

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The uncomfortable possibility is that Longstreet’s decision to leave USC could end up complicating his path more than clarifying it. While the short-term picture in Los Angeles was crowded, the long-term outlook was trending in his favor.

USC is rapidly becoming one of the youngest programs in the country, driven by elite recruiting momentum and a roster built for continuity. The Trojans’ offensive structure under coach Lincoln Riley has developed prolific passer and Heisman Trophy candidates dating back to his time with the Oklahoma Sooners. Not to mention that even with veteran receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane entering the NFL Draft, the Trojans have completely reloaded at the wide receiver position through the recruiting trail.

Speaking of the 2026 recruiting class, sitting atop the nationwide recruiting rankings, it is set to bring in an influx of young talent on both sides of the ball. 36 incoming freshman to be exact. That kind of roster construction matters for quarterback development. It creates patience, cohesion, and a longer runway, three things young quarterbacks rarely get in today’s portal-heavy landscape.

If Longstreet was willing to sit and develop for another season at a Power 4 program, there were few places better positioned to support that growth than USC. One could even make the argument that the 2026 recruiting class was built to match the timeline of Longstreet to watch him develop on a similar timeline as some of the top incoming freshman.

Sometimes the Smartest Move Is Patience

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback development is rarely linear. Timing, infrastructure, and stability often matter more than a depth-chart snapshot in January. Chasing the fastest opening doesn’t always lead to the best outcome, especially when that opening doesn’t truly exist. Longstreet still has time. He still has leverage. And he still has the talent that made him one of the nation’s most sought-after recruits.

But unless a program is prepared to hand him the keys immediately, leaving USC now feels premature. Sometimes the smartest move for a young quarterback isn’t finding a new path, it’s staying the course on the clearest one already in front of him.