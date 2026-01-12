USC Trojans Recruits Well-Represented in Polynesian Bowl

Ahead of the USC Trojans 2026 early signing class arriving in Los Angeles, plenty of recruits have earned invites to all-star bowl games designed for elite high school football stars. For this year's Polynesian Bowl, three USC signees will participate.

USC is home to an elite group of Polynesian players, including quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receiver Makai Lemon, offensive linemen Alani Noa and Justin Tauanuu, who were all named to this years preseason Polynesian Player of the Year Watchlist. Ultimately, Lemon took home the honors of Polynesian Player of the year following his Biletnikoff Award win.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Among the three USC recruits at this year's Polynesian Bowl are four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and four star linebacker Talanoa Ili. The trio will join some of the nation's best in Honolulu, Hawaii for the week, and represent USC's history of Polynesian stars.

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster Brings Wide Receiver Talent

When Feaster officially committed to USC, the Trojans knew they had landed one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class. The 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver was ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the class, and in the state of Texas, per Rivals. His smaller frame reminds Trojan fans of Lemon, who was one of college football's best because of his athleticism and aggressiveness with his 5-foot-11 frame.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster is forgoing his senior year, and has reclassified to the 2026 class with USC. In his junior year in 2025, Feaster completed 69 receptions for 1,264 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns, as well as three carries for 89 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

At the Polynesian Bowl, Feaster will play alongside other talented wide receiver signees like Ohio State signee Chris Henry Jr. and Oregon signee Jalen Lott.

Deshonne Redeaux Among Elite Running Back Corps

Redeaux is deemed as one of USC's top running back in the 2026 class, and will be a great addition into a strong group with running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back from Los Angeles is the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class and No. 12 player in the state of California. His shiftiness and ability to make contested catches in the backfield will make him a strong prospect in the Trojans running back group. Redeaux enters the Polynesian Bowl week as one of the strongest 2026 commits in the running back group.

Redeaux closed out his senior year with 156 carries for 1,447 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 11 receptions for 160 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Talanoa Ili's Versatility Is Key

Ili is a defensive unit that headlines an elite USC recruiting class. Especially with linebacker Desman Stephens II headlining the Trojans backer room in 2026, Ili is a young, talented addition that is bound to make a difference very early in his collegiate career.

As the No. 1 player in Hawaii and the No. 6 linebacker in the 2026 class, Ili is an athletic linebacker with the ability to all across the board, whether it's in space or on the ball. Before his senior year, Ili earned multiple preseason honors, including 2025 Sporting News Preseason All-American and 2025 MaxPreps Preseason First Team All-American.

Ili's versatility is a strong aspect of his game that will take him far in linebacker coach Rob Ryan's room, having played across all linebacker positions last season. Entering the Polynesian Bowl, Ili is a linebacker star that can make an impact early on before heading to Los Angeles for spring camp.

