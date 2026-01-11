USC Trojans Recruits Steal the Show at Navy All-American Bowl

The USC Trojans' No. 1 ranked recruiting class was well-presented this week in San Antonio for the Navy All-American Bowl.

But the Trojans just didn’t have the most signees at the prestigious high school All-Star game, they stole the show the entire week, led by five-star edge Luke Wafle. He earned Navy All-American Bowl MVP honors, after registering three sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the game on Saturday. Wafle was also named the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year.

Wafle is coming off a dominant senior season, where he recorded an eye-popping 23 sacks and carried that into this past week of practice. The first thing that stands out the New Jersey native is his impressive 6-foot-5.5 and 260-pound frame that looks like a seasoned college veteran.

He’s relentless coming off the edge and come win with speed or power. But Wafle wasn’t the the only dominant member of the defensive front that is headed to USC.

Four-star defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield was unblockable all week. The No. 3 ranked defensive lineman, per the 247Sports Rankings, can wreak havoc on the interior of a defense. He lived in the backfield all week in San Antonio. Winfield is quick off the ball and move does a great job of using his hands.

The Trojans are in desperate need of game-changers on the defensive front. It’s a position group that needs to be tougher in the trenches and they have two highly touted freshmen that contribute tomorrow.

Four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is another freshman that will play immediately at USC. A top 50 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Rankings was impressive all week.

Dixon-Wyatt is very detailed as a route runner that helps him create separation with ease. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product has a great release package and the ability to lineup inside or outside. He caught a 6-yard touchdown in the Navy All-American Game.

Vlad Dyakonov was a fast riser in the 2026 cycle. The four-star recruit anchored a Folsom (Calif.) offensive line that was dominant all season and helped his school win the CIF Division 1-AA State Championship.

Dyakonov moves very well at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds and plays with a physical nature at the offensive tackle position. He will need to continue adding weight and muscle, but the four-star USC signee proved he can hold his own against some of the best defensive linemen in the county.

The two things that always standout about four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart is his length at 6-foot-2 and his competitiveness. Lockhart plays physical and is not afraid to challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage.

A four-year starter at Loyola (Calif.) and Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Lockhart has played at ton of football. He was a key foundation piece of the 2026 class, having committed during the fall of his sophomore year.

Deshonne Redeaux is another four-year standout at Oaks Christian (Calif.) The four-star running back has tremendous short-area agility and is an elusive runner that can break a long one at any given moment. This past week it was a route running and hands out of the backfield that caught everyone's attention.

Four-star receiver Trent Mosley was also in San Antonio this week, as was 2027 Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, who announced his pledge to the Trojans during the game.

USC Signees Enrolling Immediately

The Trojans 2026 signees began enrolling on campus at the end of last week. But for the group that played in the Navy-All American Bowl, they began heading to campus on Saturday after the game and officially move in on Sunday.

Classes for the spring semester at Southern Cal begin on Monday, Jan. 12. So, everything for the Trojans incoming freshman will happen very fast as they enter this new chapter of their life.

