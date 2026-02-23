Chad Savage Speaks Openly About Transfer Tight End Tucker Ashcraft's Impact

The USC Trojans have landed some premier transfers out of the portal this offseason. Some players were brought in to help shore up depth issues and some, like Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft, are coming in to make an instant impact with the Trojans.

Ashcraft is the lone tight end transfer that USC brought in. He isn’t known for his pass-catching ability. but rather his run block. Although he is entering a relatively crowded tight end room, Ashcraft has a unique opportunity of earning significant playing time because of his blocking prowess.

Wisconsin transfer bound to make an impact

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ashcraft checked in as the No. 22 tight end in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings. Despite not being the highest-ranked tight end in the portal, the Trojans still saw an immense amount of value in bringing him in.

USC tight ends coach Chad Savage said that he appreciates the type of player that Ashcraft is.

“Grateful that we got him. Great addition, great person, great player. Has all the qualities you want in a Big Ten tight end, obviously he’s played in this conference before, so he understands what it takes,” Savage said. “He’s going to be an immediate impact player for us, not just from a playing standpoint, but from a leadership standpoint too.”

The fact that Savage was able to make that claim so boldly shows that Ashcraft will be making his mark on the Trojans’ tight end group in some form or another. There’s not too many upperclassmen in the unit, meaning his veteran presence can help the younger tight ends.

Finding a role for Tucker Ashcraft

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) celebrates with wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how the fight for snaps at the tight end position goes. USC will have five tight ends duking it out for playing time.

They could turn to a 12 personnel look to try and utilize their deep tight end room that features three newcomers and a pair of inexperienced returnees. That way they can pair a blocking tight end, like Ashcraft, with a vertical threat to offset each other.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Checking out the rest of the Trojans’ tight end room

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to bringing in Ashcraft, USC signed five-star tight end Mark Bowman and JUCO tight end Josiah Jefferson as part of their 2026 recruiting class.

Bowman has a chance to be a serious difference-maker for the Trojans. He was ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Bowman lead the position group in snaps at the end of the season.

USC lost a bit of depth at tight end due to the transfer portal entries and the NFL draft, but they were able to hold onto Carson Tabaracci and Taniela Tupou. Neither player has been a significant contributor during their time with the Trojans, but could change that this offseason.

Recommended Articles