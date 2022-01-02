Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    USC Cornerback Issac Taylor-Stuart Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Taylor-Stuart played three seasons for the Men of Troy.
    USC cornerback Issac Taylor-Stuart declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, on Saturday. The redshirt junior announced the news through social media. 

    "First, I want to say thank you to my teammates who have become my brothers during my time at USC," Taylor-Stuart said. "I am excited to announce I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. This is only the beginning."

    Taylor-Stuart played three seasons for the Men of Troy. He finishes his career at USC with 80 total tackles, seven passes defended, and two interceptions.

    Here is NFL Draft Bible's evaluation of Issac Taylor-Stuart:

    Taylor-Stuart reportedly ran in the 4.2-4.3 range coming out of high school, and that elite speed is clearly his best attribute at this time. While his speed only occasionally flashes on tape thanks to the limited times he’s been tested down the field, there is a comfort level he plays with that is a product of the confidence he has in his ability to recover. 

    There are a lot of technical issues with his game, but when Taylor-Stuart is lined up away from the line of scrimmage, he shows his best reps. He stays low in his pedal, keeping a good cushion between him and the receiver on the release. His balance is over his toes in attack mode, waiting to explode downhill. 

    Taylor-Stuart displays little concern with the receiver’s ability to run by him, thanks to his ability to accelerate. When a player releases deep on him, whether he’s pressing the line of scrimmage or playing back, he has zero issues running with opponents. In fact, he rarely looks like he’s even pushing himself. 

    Against smaller receivers that try to run by him, Taylor-Stuart also does an excellent job of squeezing them to the sideline with his angle. He’s got above-average size and good arm length that help in this area.

