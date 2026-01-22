Three Big Reasons The USC Trojans Are College Football Playoff Contenders

The USC Trojans capped off a 2025 season full of progress, but did not reach a point most Trojan fans expected coach Lincoln Riley to get to, the College Football Playoff.

Entering year five as USC's head coach, Riley's leadership is taking shape in South Central, including an elite No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class and a returning starting quarterback in Jayden Maiava. However, Riley's defensive staff still needs structure, but have made strides to find a defensive coordinator.

The 2026 USC Trojans should not be counted out for three seasons including Maiava, key position groups and their returning starters, and a promising 2026 ranking from ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

1. Jayden Maiava's Second Year In Lincoln Riley's System

Maiava finished his first full season as Riley's starting quarterback, and truly left many USC fans impressed, but wanting more. His deep ball and ability to be a dual-threat quarterback was thrilling to watch in year one, but his recurring poor decision-making and large number of interceptions came as a concern.

Having the title of USC's starting quarterback is not easy, anyone in the position is tasked with following a long-line of historic Trojan quarterbacks that led USC to championships. Now, Maiava holds the pressure of being the modern day signal-caller to lead the Trojans back to that level of greatness. While a 9-4 record is a start, his room for improvement will make a very exciting 2026 season.

However, Maiava will lose four of his five primary receiving targets, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who both declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Tight end Lake McRee also declared for the draft, while Walker Lyons transferred to BYU. Through the portal, USC gained the No. 10 receiver in the portal in Terrell Anderson from NC State, who should see a large role carved out next to wide receiver Tanook Hines.

That said, Maiava's ceiling has not been hit yet, and the 2026 season under Riley's offensive direction will be a turning point for Maiava going into what could be his final season in Cardinal and Gold.

2. Continuity In Key Positions: Offensive Line, Running Back

As for Maiava returning as USC's starting quarterback, the Trojans offense also returns two key position groups of starters. The Trojans return all five starting offensive linemen, which includes Tobias Raymond, Elijah Paige, Alani Noa, Kilian O'Connor and Justin Tauanuu, and also return two key running backs in Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

The Trojans offensive became one of their greatest stories last season, when first year head coach Zach Hanson produced an efficient offensive line that held together through all 14 weeks, even with over 10-15 lineup shuffles due to injury. And yet, Maiava was only sacked 14 times through every lineup shift and injury. Now, with all five starters returning and a second year with Hanson, the Trojans are loaded up front and should dominate on the line of scrimmage.

As for the running backs, Jordan was a name to watch very early in the 2025 season, on track to be one of college football's strongest with the yardage and plays he was producing. After his injury in the Michigan game in October, Miller's entrance became an instant staple in USC's offensive scheme. Through nearly eight full games as USC's starting running back, Miller notched three 100+ yard games, and six touchdowns.

Now, working together as USC's starting tailback duo, Jordan and Miller have the chance to create an elite and dangerous run game for the Trojans heading into the 2026 season.

3. Promising Way-Too-Early 2026 Top 25 Ranking

Based on ESPN's recent way-too-early top 25 rankings ahead of the 2026 season, the Trojans placement creates hope for what USC can bring to the table... becoming playoff contenders.

ESPN ranked the Trojans No. 13, just behind the No. 12 ranked Oklahoma Sooners and right in front of the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals. Looking back at Riley's last four seasons, Schlabach highlighted the biggest need for Riley and USC entering year five.

"After going 35-18 in coach Lincoln Riley's first four seasons, it feels like he needs to produce a big winner in 2026," Schlabach wrote. "USC has landed the No. 1 recruiting class in ESPN's rankings, and there's help coming from the transfer portal. Riley is still searching for a new defensive coordinator after D'Anton Lynn left for Penn State, his alma mater. If USC can fix that side of the ball... it might be ready to make a move."

USC’s frustrating 30–27 overtime loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl was the final reminder of why 2026 must be a breakthrough season for Riley. When hired in 2021, Riley had three Heisman Trophy winners, four consecutive conference championships and three CFP appearances at Oklahoma, and was expected to carry that success over to Los Angeles.

Now, 35-18 through four seasons and no CFP appearances, Riley has the keys to unlock what could be a breakthrough for USC Football next season, if executed and developed right.

