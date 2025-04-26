Jacksonville Jaguars Center Jonah Monheim: NFL Draft Sleeper Lineman?
USC Trojans center Jonah Monheim is officially headed to the NFL. The versatile four-year starter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, continuing the Trojans’ strong pipeline to the pros under USC coach Lincoln Riley.
The Jaguars made a splash on the first night of the draft, trading up to select cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. In the later rounds, Jacksonville has addressed the offensive line, drafting West Virginia guard Wyat Milum in the second round before taking Monheim.
As a versatile offensive lineman, is Monheim one of the biggest sleepers from the seventh round?
Monheim made his mark at USC by becoming a Swiss Army knife on the offensive line. Over the course of his college career, he logged starts at guard, tackle, and center, with his final season anchoring the line from the middle. In 2024, he started 12 games at center in USC’s high-tempo, pass-heavy attack and became a key communicator and leader up front.
His game is built around intelligence, quickness, and sound technique rather than overpowering strength. Monheim excels in identifying defensive fronts and adjusting protections pre-snap. Though he lacks ideal length and doesn't consistently generate drive off the line, he plays with balance, clean mechanics, and the kind of effort that offensive line coaches love. His best work comes in space, particularly on screens, pulls, and climb blocks, where his timing and athleticism shine.
Measurables
Height: 6-4
Weight: 302
Hand Size: 9¼"
Arm Length: 30⅛"
Wingspan: 77"
Note: Combine agility and explosiveness testing was not recorded.
Strengths
- Smart, experienced lineman with starts at four different positions
- Fluid mover with quick hands and effective pad level
- Strong communicator who can read and react to complex defensive looks
- Athletic enough to reach second-level targets and execute in space
- Shows solid anchor ability despite shorter arms
Areas for Growth
- Below-average length limits his ability to lock out defenders
- Can be overwhelmed by power and size at nose tackle
- Doesn’t create much vertical push in the run game
- Needs to improve lateral quickness in pass protection
- Occasionally loses balance when trying to recover after initial losses
What They’re Saying
“Jonah was the glue for us up front,” said coach Lincoln Riley. “There’s a trust factor with him; he sees everything, communicates it, and plays with toughness. I think he’ll find a role early wherever he lands.”
Fit With Jacksonville
Monheim steps into a Jacksonville offensive line room that features center Robert Hainsey and left tackle Cam Robinson.
His versatility could be an immediate asset. While his most natural position in the pros appears to be center, he has the experience to fill in at guard or tackle in a pinch. His football IQ, movement skills, and leadership traits make him a strong fit for zone-heavy blocking schemes or offenses that lean on tempo and spacing. Expect coaches to find early opportunities for him on special teams and in rotational OL packages.
Contract Details
Based on his selection in the fourth round, Monheim is projected to earn approximately $4,344,040 over four years, according to Spotrac.com
All drafted rookies in the NFL sign four-year deals under the league’s rookie wage scale, which ties contract value directly to draft position. Most players sign their contracts between May and mid-July, ahead of training camp, with deals that typically include a fully guaranteed signing bonus. Because rookie contracts are slotted, there’s little negotiation beyond bonus payout timing or offset language.