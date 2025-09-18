USC Trojans Five-Star Jahkeem Stewart Reveals Reason Behind Reclassifying as Recruit
Arriving on campus as a five-star defensive line recruit, USC Trojans freshman Jahkeem Stewart is used to having high expectations. Stewart spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice and detailed his adjustment to college football and being a member of the Trojans.
Stewart spoke highly of his position coaches, Eric Henderson and Shaun Nua, and Stewart also revealed why he chose to reclassify during his recruiting process and how it ultimately impacted him.
"I would say I was just ready. I feel as though it was the time to really go on to the next level. My sophomore year, I feel as though I dominated that. And I didn't want to do two more years into high school because it would've got ugly. So I feel as though I was ready for it. And I took the leap. You got to take some risks sometimes. And I took my risks," Stewart said.
"And it went bad because I didn't play my senior year. But my coach, Coach Clyde, and my family, they kept my head on forward. They told me the bad news. But I kept my head on forward, still getting recruited by USC, and now I'm here now, and everything going as God planned," he continued.
After transferring high schools in September of 2024, Stewart was declared ineligible and was unable to compete during the season. He then reclassified, meaning Stewart did not play his final year of high school football, but the elite prospect was still being recruited by top schools like USC.
What Jahkeem Stewart Said After USC's Practice:
On life at USC:
Great. Shoot, it's a great life and I'm just so happy to be here. It's the place to be.
On staying ready while dealing with a leg injury:
"Just my mentality, for real. I love the game of football. I've been playing football since I was three years old, so I'd say just adjusting to it, you know, time management and that stuff. . . . Getting to know the best coaching staff, Coach Henny, Coach Nguyen, Coach Scott, and trusting their process, I feel as though I'm doing a good job with that. And still trusting them because I still got a lot to build up on," he continued.
On making his USC debut:
"Oh, it feels great. Words can't describe it. I'm just here just to be up for the team. I got to keep doing what I want to do, keep getting better at what I want to keep getting better at. I feel like I'm doing a good job with that, but it's still more to improve on," Stewart said.
On his first road game in college, weather delay:
"I think it's great, you know, just me being who I am. I feel as though with my standards, I ain't do a great job, but I still got more to improve on. You know, I'm 18 years old, but at the end of the day, nobody not going to care how old you is. They want you to develop and be who you be. So I feel as though me just, you know, blocking on the outside, focusing on myself, you know, helping the team. I feel as though I keep doing those little things, I'm going to keep getting better and better the sooner the season go on," said Stewart.
On his development:
"Shoot, really just focusing on myself and trying to get better as myself, trying to be a dominant person, dominant player. Coach Henny, Coach Nua, Coach Scott, they got high standards for me, but I got high standards for myself. So I feel as though if I just achieve those type of goals, you know, day in and day out, I feel as though I'm going to do great in life," said Stewart.
On what makes him so confident:
"Just me knowing that I got a family to take care of and knowing that I got people looking up to me," said Stewart. "I got a little sister, got a little brother, got a big sister, and I got an older brother. So I feel they're looking up to me. I want my little brother knowing that it's anything out here. If you want to do it, you got to do it. And just being confident."
I say it's another Louisiana thing, being confident, being who you be. Because at the end of the day, it's football. And nothing changed but the speed of the game and the body size of the people. So if you just keep that forward, keep the dominance, then you're going to be great in life," he added.
On his recruiting process, reclassifying:
"It shaped me a lot. It was a lot of life lessons, especially in the process. I feel as though me just trusting God with His plans and trusting everybody around me. You know, my circle, keeping me motivated, knowing I ain't playing my senior year of high school. I feel as though that stuff was a big part of my life and really coming into college," he added.
On adjusting to college:
"Yeah, for sure it was an adjustment period. You know, just from high school coming into college, I feel as though you have to adjust anyway. I don't care who you is. But I say with me, I'm so mature. And me being mature and having a coach to just keep me humble and who I'm really being. I feel as though they helped me with that, just adjusting to college and really time management and getting my routine right," said Stewart.
On USC's, Coach Henderson's connections to New Orleans:
"Yeah, for sure. With him and coach Scott Jones, they're from New Orleans, too. We got Coach Reed, he's from Thibodaux, Louisiana. So I feel like that connection, we got a great connection into it. But I'm trying to bring Louisiana culture into everywhere. So I feel like with my accent, what I do in the locker room, everybody's starting to pick up on how I am and how it is in Louisiana. So they love me here," Stewart said.
"I would say a lot talk fast. They pick up on me talking fast. Just on how I act, you know, me joking around, smiling, loving everybody. I feel like I'm bringing the team closer, you know, just from little things like that. And that's what I'm here for," he continued.
On fitting in with the team:
"They welcomed me with open arms, and that's one thing about this team. We all coming together. We still got a lot to come together, but we're doing a great job right now just coming together. With me just being there, not trying to take over things. Me just following the leaders, accepting their role, and them respecting me as a man. So I feel like those little things matter," said Stewart.
On his favorite thing about college football:
"Shoot, everything. It's a dream, but I feel as though with me just getting these great bonds with the team. I feel as though I'm so happy I came here. There's a lot of great people I've met, and I can't take that back," said Stewart.