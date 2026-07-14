USC Trojans Defensive Depth Chart Prediction with Transfer, Recruiting Additions

The USC Trojans created new expectations for their 2026 defense.

Coach Lincoln Riley reeling in former TCU head coach Gary Patterson to run the defense sparked the first set of intrigue. But adding five and four-star recruits only emboldens those expectations. What will USC's 2026 defense look like amid the recruiting and transfer portal additions?

Edge Rushers

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Braylan Shelby. Kameryn Crawford

Key Backups: Zuriah Fisher, Luke Wafle, Jadyn Ramos

Five-star edge rusher signing Luke Wafle turned heads right away in spring practice. Forcing the belief the New Jersey native is going to start earlier than anticipated.

But Patterson likely wants to lean into experience on the bookends to start. Shelby presents an NFL caliber ceiling, especially if he dominates against three Big Ten heavyweights in Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana. Crawford earns a chance to build off of his 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss from 2025. Fisher earns a chance to become a rotational piece following his transfer from Penn State.

Defensive Tackle

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Jide Abasiri, Jahkeem Stewart

Key Backups: Floyd Boucard, Jamaal Jarrett, Jaimeon Winfield, Alex VanSumerin

Like Wafle, the five-star addition Winfield fires up buzz for the future of the interior defense.

But Abasiri and Stewart will be trusted to plug the gaps more in their return. Both are capable of forming one of the nation's top defensive tackle tandems. VanSumerin enters the picture as the top nose tackle option when USC wants someone lining up over the center. Jarrett brings imposing size at 6-5, 360-pounds and the Trojans are expecting him to take the next step following his Georgia transfer of 2025.

Linebackers

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Desman Stephens II, Deven Bryant

Key Backups: Jadyn Walker, Elijah Newby, Talanoa Ili

USC turns to its third linebackers coach in the last three seasons with Mike Ekeler. He takes over for Rob Ryan, who succeeded Matt Entz in January of 2025.

Stephens lures experience back in this room after piling 89 tackles including three behind the line of scrimmage. Bryant is undersized at 5-11 but tallied 62 tackles with Washington last season. Ili represents the future of the 'backer room as a massive four-star signing and was the state of Hawaii's top overall prospect per ESPN.

Cornerbacks

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Marcelles Wiliams, Jontez Williams, Alex Graham (nickelback)

Key Backups: Prophet Brown, Chasen Johnson, Elbert Hill IV (nickelback)

Patterson's past Horned Frogs defenses were deep at cornerback. His first USC defense presents depth and a plethora of talent to work with.

That includes nickelback, which rises as the fifth defensive back in this base 4-2-5 look. Marcelles Williams rises as the trusted veteran at one of the perimeter spots. But Jontez Williams faced his share of elite air attacks and quarterback play at Iowa State, likely handing him the other cornerback spot. Hill arrives as a four-star who could challenge for the nickel duties immediately with Graham.

Safeties

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Christian Pierce, Kennedy Urlacher

Key Backups: Marquis Gallegos, Isaiah Rubin

Patterson misses on the chance to coach All-American Bishop Fitzgerald here.

But he'll coach the son of NFL linebacker legend Brian Urlacher Kennedy, who arrives via rival Notre Dame. Returning junior Pierce earns the chance to become the safety ball-hawk for Patterson after breaking up three passes last season. Rubin and Gallegos presents an intriguing sophomore group.

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