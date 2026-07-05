One Key Position Group That Will Impact USC Trojans' Playoff Hopes

Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans seem to be just on the verge of competing near the top of the Big Ten as well as for a spot in the College Football Playoff. To make that climb as a premier national contender, coach Lincoln Riley will need improvements from a few key spots across the roster.

Specifically on the defensive side of the ball, USC has a pair of defensive tackles who could be ready to make a massive jump to emerge as two of the more explosive defensive linemen in the Big Ten conference.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) is chased by USC Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart

That pair of defensive tackles is Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart. Abasiri and Stewart do have different skill sets, however, if they can work together to complement each other’s strengths, this Trojans’ defense could become very dangerous.

Abasiri will be entering his third collegiate season in 2026, and after a solid performance in 2025, he may be poised for his best season yet at USC. During Abasiri’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. On the interior, Abasiri showcased his ability to be solid against the run, but could also put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Standing at 6-5 and 190 pounds, Abasiri has a great frame that has allowed him to improve each season thus far and compete against some of the top tackles in the Big Ten. As Abasiri enters next season, his ability to be stout against the run and generate pressure in the pass game, in addition to his solid frame, are the factors that could help him have a monster season for the Trojans.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Stewart is coming off his freshman season in which he tallied 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery. While Stewart was just a freshman, he showed the ability to generate negative plays in the backfield as a run defender and as a pass rusher.

Stewart’s frame at 6-5 and 289 pounds is something that has enabled him to be productive in both aspects of the game, but also has given him the versatility to line up at defensive tackle, nose tackle, and in some cases at defensive end. With the versatility that Stewart has, USC’s defensive front now has a lot more flexibility when it comes to personnel and blitz packages, which should help the linebackers and other defensive linemen to play to their strengths.

Based on the skill sets of Abasiri and Stewart, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson should be in a great position to maximize the defense because they are both players who can excel in a variety of situations.

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (91) engages with Western Michigan Broncos offensive lineman Raheem Anderson II (62) during the 2nd quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Interior Defensive Line Depth

The other players in the rotation of USC’s interior defensive line include defensive tackles Alex VanSumeren and Jamaal Jarrett. Both VanSumeren and Jarrett are great fits on the defensive line based on the fact that they bring great size (VanSumeren stands at 6-2 and 295 pounds, and Jarrett has a frame of 6-5 and 375 pounds) and have the ability to take on double teams, which will free up Abasiri and Stewart to make big plays in the backfield.

When building a defensive front, it is critical to have players who can be stout against double teams, in addition to players who have the ability to create negative plays through a blend of explosiveness and power. It seems that this group on the interior of USC’s defensive line has done that, which could help the Trojans’ defense to take a step forward in 2026.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest ways this USC defense could improve is against the run. Last season, the Trojans allowed 143.23 rushing yards per game, which ranked 58th in the nation. In a conference like the Big Ten, being able to stop the run is essential for success.

If USC’s defensive line can be stout against the run, led by the duo of Abasiri and Stewart, this is a defense that could be one of the better units in the Big Ten and could be the key for the Trojans to make the College Football Playoff for the first time under Riley.

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