Snoop Dogg Details USC Trojans' Jaylin Smith's Football Journey Ahead of NFL Draft
USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith is on the precipice of his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL coming true.
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay. Smith is one several USC players hoping to hear they’re named called during the three-day extravaganza.
For Smith, it has been a long journey to get to this point in life. He starred in the Netflix series "Coach Snoop" as kid, where he was in fact coached by legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.
The Trojans cornerback was navigating the loss of his mother, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident just a few years before the show aired. Snoop Dogg spoke about Smith's path when he appeared on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday.
“I’m so happy for J-Rock, he worked his tail off,” Snoop Dogg said." He played for me when he wasn’t supposed to play for me, meaning his age was a level lower but he wanted to play on my team with the older kids and he excelled. He did all the things he needed to do to excel on and off the field.
“He lost his mother, and he was able to push through and his father supported him and just watching him graduate and become a great football player and a great kid … I’m just so happy for J-Rock because if you watch the Netflix special, you see a kid that was trying to figure it out and now you are watching a young adult that has figured it out,” Snoop Dogg continued.
After playing in the Snoop Football League, which produced other USC standouts, including former receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Iman Marshall, Smith starred on both sides of the ball at Bishop Alemany (Calif.) high school.
USC was the first school to offer Smith and the local product signed with the Trojans as a four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle. He earned immediate playing time as a true freshman, appearing in 10 games at safety and on special teams. But after a disappointing 4-8 campaign, the staff that had recruited Smith was fired. Instead of transferring, Smith decided to stay.
Over the next two seasons under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, Smith appeared in 23 games, including 20 starts, playing safety and nickel. He won Defensive MVP honors in the Trojans win over Louisville in the 2023 Holiday Bowl. But once again, the Trojans defensive staff was let go in 2023, meaning Smith would be playing for his third group of defensive coaches. Still, he never even entertained the idea of entering the transfer portal.
USC coach Lincoln Riley hired D’Anton Lynn away from crosstown rival UCLA in December 2023 to be the team’s next defensive coordinator. The 35-year-old coach was tasked with turning around a defense that ranked at the bottom of almost statistical category from the previous season.
So, Lynn decided to make big move to improve his defense, which included making Smith a full-time outside corner.
Under the tutelage of Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk, the Southern California native thrived in his new role in 2024. He immediately became the Trojans top cover corner, but still maintained his physicality in run support. He finished the season with 59 total tackles, including four for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended in 10 games, which earned him All-Big Ten Third Team honors.
Smith is a Trojan through and through. Having the influence of Snoop Dogg, who is an avid USC fan, played a big role in his life. In an era where players jumped in the transfer portal at the slightest discomfort, Smith was a part of every single high and low moment of the Trojans program over the past four years. He never wavered from his commitment to his hometown school.
As someone that grew up a USC fan, Smith lived out his dream of playing at the Coliseum. Smith reflected on his career at USC following his final game in the Cardinal and Gold in late November.
“I just look back at all the memories, the tradition, the culture, and everything that SC stands on. I love everything about USC. I’m blessed to be a part of this,” Smith said.