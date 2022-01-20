Report Reveals Which School 'Feels Good' About USC QB Jaxson Dart

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal on January 10, and has wasted no time on the recruiting trail. Dart recently took visits to Oklahoma and Ole Miss last week, and was reportedly on BYU's campus, Wednesday.

So where do things stand with the former four-star prospect? 247Sports writer Chris Hummer revealed the latest on Dart's recruitment.

247Sports writes:

Ole Miss feels good about where it sits with Dart, per a source.

The Sooners have sold Dart on competing with Dillon Gabriel. If Gabriel were to win the job in 2022, Oklahoma has sold Dart on developing and then starting in 2023.

BYU has recruited Dart since the day he entered the portal, per a source, but the fact the Cougars have an incumbent starter (Jaren Hall) makes Dart’s path to the field more complicated.

Dart spent one season at USC, and earned a significant amount of playing time. He threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021. The Utah native ranks No. 3 in the transfer portal according to 247Sports.

