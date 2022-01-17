Skip to main content

Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart Narrows Recruitment Down To Two Schools

Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 10.

USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart is down to two schools, according to On3's Gerry Hamilton.

"USC football transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg are down to two schools, per On3’s Gerry Hamilton," On3's Chandler Vessles writes. "The pair will attend either Oklahoma or Ole Miss in 2022."

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Both Dart and Trigg paid a visit to the Sooners earlier this week. 

Following the trip to Norman, the USC duo spent time at Ole Miss with head coach Lane Kiffin

Recommended Articles

Dart, became a household name in 2021, when he replaced the injured Kedon Slovis at Washington State. Against the Cougars, Dart threw 30 completions on 46 attempts for 391 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Those numbers broke the record for most passing yards by any USC quarterback during their debut. 

During his freshman season, Dart threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Trigg, finished the 2021 season with seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games played.  

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17295277
Football

Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart Narrows Recruitment Down To Two Schools

1 minute ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-16 at 1.32.05 PM
Football

USC WR Drake London Receives Desirable Draft Selection In 2022 NFL Mock Draft

19 hours ago
USATSI_17200179
Recruiting

Oklahoma Transfer WR Mario Williams Announces Commitment

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_16929676
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Injury Update : 'I’ve Recovered'

Jan 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-15 at 9.46.27 AM
Football

LOOK: USC QB Jaxson Dart, TE Michael Trigg Visit Oklahoma

Jan 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
Football

USC Lands Kansas State Defensive Lineman Transfer

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_6783084
Football

VIDEO: Breaking Down How Graham Harrell Fits West Virginia

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17501931
Basketball

No. 5 USC Defeats Oregon State Beavers

Jan 14, 2022