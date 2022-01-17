Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart Narrows Recruitment Down To Two Schools

USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart is down to two schools, according to On3's Gerry Hamilton.

"USC football transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg are down to two schools, per On3’s Gerry Hamilton," On3's Chandler Vessles writes. "The pair will attend either Oklahoma or Ole Miss in 2022."

Both Dart and Trigg paid a visit to the Sooners earlier this week.

Following the trip to Norman, the USC duo spent time at Ole Miss with head coach Lane Kiffin.

Dart, became a household name in 2021, when he replaced the injured Kedon Slovis at Washington State. Against the Cougars, Dart threw 30 completions on 46 attempts for 391 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Those numbers broke the record for most passing yards by any USC quarterback during their debut.

During his freshman season, Dart threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Trigg, finished the 2021 season with seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games played.

