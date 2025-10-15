Why Jayden Maiava Deserves Even More Heisman Trophy Buzz After Win Over Michigan
If USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava wasn't definitively in Heisman Trophy conversation yet, it might be time to start it.
Maiava has quietly pieced together one of the most efficient seasons in college football, earning the No. 2 spot in ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's midseason rankings of the top-10 offensive players in the nation.
Maiava trails only Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa—a stand-in representing the team’s entire dominant front—on Connelly's rankings. Among quarterbacks, few have been more reliable than Maiava.
He joins the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Ty Simpson, the Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza, the Miami Hurricanes’ Carson Beck, and the Washington Huskies’ Demond Williams as the five quarterbacks featured on the list.
In USC’s 31–13 win over the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines, Maiava once again displayed the calm efficiency that’s defined his breakout year.
Facing a Michigan defense that entered the game ranked 45th nationally in passing yards allowed (206.4 per game), the junior finished with 265 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
His precision kept the Wolverines’ secondary honest, allowing running back King Miller’s breakout performance on the ground to take over the spotlight.
The result was a balanced and methodical victory that reinforced USC’s reputation as one of the most complete offenses in the Big Ten Conference.
The Nation’s Most Reliable Quarterback
Through six games, Maiava has been a model of consistency and control:
- 1,852 passing yards (third nationally)
- 71.9 percent completion rate (10th nationally)
- 13 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions
- 185.6 passer rating (fourth nationally)
He’s done it all while taking just three sacks, the fewest among any quarterback ranked in the top 10 in passing yards.
Only Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar and the Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington can match that level of protection and efficiency among the top 30.
Maiava's thrown for 250 or more yards in every contest, recorded multiple touchdown passes in five of six, and delivered 10 of his 13 passing touchdowns in the first half.
His ability to set the tone early has given USC one of the most dangerous opening attacks in the country.
He’s also been an underrated rusher, with 21 carries for 50 yards and four touchdowns, giving USC flexibility in short-yardage and red-zone situations without risking turnovers.
What’s Next for USC and Maiava
At 5–1, the Trojans remain firmly in the Big Ten title picture after their midseason bye and the statement win over Michigan.
Maiava’s poise and mistake-free football have stabilized an offense that has battled injuries at running back but continues to find answers behind his leadership.
Some of the Trojans' tought tests will define USC’s season—and Maiava’s Heisman outlook.
The Trojans next face the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the AP Poll’s top-ranked two-loss team, on Saturday Oct. 18 followed by the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, led by star quarterback Dante Moore, on Nov. 22
The regular season concludes with a rivalry showdown against the UCLA Bruins, who have surged with consecutive high-profile wins over the Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan State Spartans under interim head coach Tim Skipper.
If Maiava maintains this level of performance, he’ll do more than keep USC competitive—he’ll cement himself as one of the nation’s true Heisman Trophy contenders heading into November.