Jayden Maiava’s NFL Draft Stock Is Slipping As USC Faces Harsh Reality
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has been one of the Big Ten’s most efficient passers through seven weeks — yet Bleacher Report doesn’t see him among the nation’s top prospects.
In their 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Big Board, draft analyst Dame Parson revealed his top-10 quarterback rankings, and Maiava’s name was nowhere to be found. That absence comes just weeks after Maiava appeared as high as No. 15 in several early mock drafts.
The message is clear: national evaluators are cooling on the Trojans’ signal-caller, questioning whether he’s shown enough against elite competition to declare for the NFL Draft this spring.
Bleacher Report’s Evaluation of the Quarterback Class
Parson’s positional rankings within the Top 100 were built around a 10-point scouting scale, where an 8.5 or higher reflects first-round potential.
His top-rated passer, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza (8.5), was named the “most pro-ready” of the class, while Alabama’s Ty Simpson (8.0) earned the label of “most accurate.”
To crack the top 10, a quarterback needed at least a 7.0 grade — a “high-level backup or potential starter” by Parson’s metric. That benchmark effectively places Maiava outside of the first three draft rounds.
It’s a curious omission considering Maiava’s 2025 production. He leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,180), ranks top-five in touchdowns (15), and owns one of the best QBRs in the country (92.1). Yet evaluators appear unconvinced that his efficiency will translate to the next level — at least not yet.
Stacking Up Against Bleacher Report’s Top Quarterbacks
When stacked against Parson’s “most accurate” quarterback, Ty Simpson of Alabama, Maiava’s statistical profile holds up remarkably well.
Through seven games, Maiava has thrown for 2,180 yards, compared to Simpson’s 1,931, while adding 15 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. Simpson has the edge in efficiency with a 70.9% completion rate to Maiava’s 68.1%, and his elite 18-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio highlights impressive ball security. Still, Maiava’s 92.1 QBR comfortably exceeds Simpson’s 82.7, reflecting his consistency and command of USC’s offense.
Both quarterbacks have been explosive vertically — Maiava owns 19 completions of 25-plus yards to Simpson’s 16 — underscoring the USC passer’s ability to stretch the field without sacrificing efficiency.
And when measured against Parson’s “most mobile” quarterback, Arkansas’ Taylen Green, Maiava again falls into the middle ground between stylistic extremes. Green’s 504 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns make him a dynamic dual threat, but Maiava’s 68.1% completion rate and 92.1 QBR underline his superiority as a true pocket passer.
The Road Ahead: Decision Time Looms
If Bleacher Report’s board is any indication, Maiava’s draft résumé isn’t finished — but it’s far from finalized. The next few weeks will give him multiple chances to shift that narrative.
USC’s remaining schedule includes marquee matchups and potential quarterback duels against Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola, Oregon’s Dante Moore, and UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava — three passers with legitimate NFL buzz.
Strong showings in those games could dramatically change how scouts perceive his readiness and ceiling. For Maiava, the question isn’t simply whether he can play at the next level. It’s whether he’s shown enough now to justify leaving school early.
With one month of football left, he sits at a career crossroads — one path leading toward the 2026 NFL Draft, the other toward a senior return at USC with a chance to elevate his stock into Day 1 conversation.
How he finishes this stretch will determine whether fans see him back in cardinal and gold next fall — or under the bright lights on Sundays.