Jayden Maiava Reveals Reason Behind NFL Draft Decision, USC Return
In this story:
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava re-signed with the Trojans earlier this week, bringing him back for 2026. The USC quarterback spoke to reporters after practice following this decision.
Jayden Maiava Credits Lincoln Riley For USC Return
Jayden Maiava had his best collegiate season in 2025. He threw for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns. This was Maiava’s third season in college, which made him eligible to enter to the 2026 NFL Draft if he chose to do so. Maiava decided to return to school. He was asked what went into this decision.
“Coach Riley,” Maiava said. “The staff obviously too. And my brothers.”
Maiava was then asked by a reporter if he has thought ahead to what he wants to accomplish in 2026. Maiava admitted he hasn’t thought that far ahead.
“I’m really not (thinking that far ahead). I’m just kind of focused on one day at a time,” Maiava said. “Keeping level headed and keeping my focus where it needs to be.”
Maiava and the Trojans have one more game this season before the page is completely turned to 2026. USC will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. A win would be the Trojans’ 10th win of the season, a mark they haven’t reached since coach Lincoln Riley’s first season in Los Angeles back in 2022.
MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Faces a Transfer Question
MORE: USC Faces Uncertainty As Penn State Turns Up Heat On Coach D’Anton Lynn
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Brutal Injury Update Involving Star Transfer Guard
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Maiava, Trojans Down Weapons
USC will be down some of their top pass catchers when they face TCU. Their two best wide receivers; Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, announced that they would both be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft and will not play in the Alamo Bowl.
Lemon and Lane combined for 1,901 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns this season. Lemon led all power four conference receivers in receiving yards with 1,156 and was also top 10 in the country in both receptions with 79 and receiving touchdowns with 11. He won the 2025 Biletnikoff Award, becoming the first USC wideout to do so since Marqise Lee in 2012.
Maiava gave his thoughts on his No. 1 option winning this award.
“That’s cool. Super happy for him,” Maiava said. “It was awesome. Everyone was there in the lobby in JMC (John McKay Center). Super happy for him, well deserved. If you guys know Lem, it was well deserved.”
With Lemon and Lane out against TCU, there will be opportunities for other players that didn't get as much action throughout the regular season show what they can do. USC is a 7-point favorite to win the Alamo Bowl over the Horned Frogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The current over/under is 55.5 points.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1