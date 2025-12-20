Jayden Maiava Reveals Reason Behind NFL Draft Decision, USC Return

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava re-signed with the Trojans earlier this week, bringing him back for 2026. The USC quarterback spoke to reporters after practice following this decision.

Jayden Maiava Credits Lincoln Riley For USC Return

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava had his best collegiate season in 2025. He threw for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns. This was Maiava’s third season in college, which made him eligible to enter to the 2026 NFL Draft if he chose to do so. Maiava decided to return to school. He was asked what went into this decision.

“Coach Riley,” Maiava said. “The staff obviously too. And my brothers.”

Maiava was then asked by a reporter if he has thought ahead to what he wants to accomplish in 2026. Maiava admitted he hasn’t thought that far ahead.

“I’m really not (thinking that far ahead). I’m just kind of focused on one day at a time,” Maiava said. “Keeping level headed and keeping my focus where it needs to be.”

Maiava and the Trojans have one more game this season before the page is completely turned to 2026. USC will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. A win would be the Trojans’ 10th win of the season, a mark they haven’t reached since coach Lincoln Riley’s first season in Los Angeles back in 2022.

Maiava, Trojans Down Weapons

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC will be down some of their top pass catchers when they face TCU. Their two best wide receivers; Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, announced that they would both be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft and will not play in the Alamo Bowl.

Lemon and Lane combined for 1,901 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns this season. Lemon led all power four conference receivers in receiving yards with 1,156 and was also top 10 in the country in both receptions with 79 and receiving touchdowns with 11. He won the 2025 Biletnikoff Award, becoming the first USC wideout to do so since Marqise Lee in 2012.

Maiava gave his thoughts on his No. 1 option winning this award.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“That’s cool. Super happy for him,” Maiava said. “It was awesome. Everyone was there in the lobby in JMC (John McKay Center). Super happy for him, well deserved. If you guys know Lem, it was well deserved.”

With Lemon and Lane out against TCU, there will be opportunities for other players that didn't get as much action throughout the regular season show what they can do. USC is a 7-point favorite to win the Alamo Bowl over the Horned Frogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The current over/under is 55.5 points.