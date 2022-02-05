CFB Expert Makes Bold Prediction For USC's 2022 Season

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes USC football could become a 'top 10 team' in 2022 with the combination of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley. Klatt shared his prediction for the Trojans on social media following Williams' commitment to Southern California.

"With Caleb Williams at QB @USC_FB will likely be a top 10 team and a solid dark horse pick for the CFP in 2022...CFB has desperately needed west coast/Pac-12 relevance and it seems we now have it!"

Last season USC went 4-8 overall, and finished No. 4 in the Pac-12 South. Riley certainly has his work cut out for him, but his recent success in the transfer portal should help. USC signed 13 transfers ahead of National Signing Day and finished No. 1 overall according to 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.

USC will not play Washington or Oregon in 2022, but faces powerhouses Utah and Notre Dame. The Trojans will play seven games at the Coliseum, and five on the road.

While there is still plenty of work to be done, a new quarterback and coaching staff should help the team come closer to winning the Pac-12 South next season.

