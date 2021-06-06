Ben Roethlisberger Shares True Thoughts on JuJu Smith-Schuster's Return

The former USC wideout returns as a key member of Pittsburgh's offense in 2021.

Former USC Trojan JuJu Smith-Schuster had a big decision to make this offseason.

The fourth year NFL wideout entered free agency after the 2020 season and faced a life-changing choice. The Steelers were limited with salary cap issues this year and could only offer Smith-Schuster a set amount, even though he was worth more. Other teams came knocking with higher bids, but the California native ultimately decided on staying with the Steelers, and signing a one-year deal.

Steelers fans were elated by this news, as Smith-Schuster has built up a solid fan base in Pittsburgh. However, it seems like there were several others who were satisfied with his decision.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was one of those people. During a press conference, Roethlisberger told the media that he was 'really excited to get JuJu back'.

Roethlisberger also mentioned that he asked the team for a pay-cut so the Steelers could bring back players like JuJu.

“I felt like I was in [JuJu's] ear and in [head coach Mike Tomlin’s] ear a lot during that process, the last 12 or 24 hours of JuJu signing back here, [just] to have a familiar face and a guy that brings so much to this team" said Roethlisberger.

Another one of JuJu's teammates that shared similar sentiments was Pittsburgh wide receiver, Chase Claypool. He revealed he was thrilled to have his teammate, and friend, back on the field with him in 2021.

"We all knew [JuJu] really wanted to come back. We just didn't know if it was possible. So when he came back, I was excited, because not only is he a good friend, a good player, just a good teammate too. He does a lot for us. Always good to have a guy like that in the building" said Claypool.

Smith-Schuster spent three years with the USC Trojans and accumulated 213 receptions for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns. In his four years in the NFL, he tallies 308 receptions for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns.

You can catch Smith-Schuster, Claypool and Roethlisberger opening their 2021 season in Buffalo vs. the Bills at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday, September 12.

----

Other Stories:

[Stephen Tuitt's Brother Involved in Tragic Accident]

[LOOK: Korey Foreman Arrives on USC's Campus]

[READ: Insider Boldly Predicts NFL Future for Talanoa Hufanga]

[READ: Dishonored Ex-USC Star Receives CFB HOF Nomination]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com