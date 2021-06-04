Stephon Tuitt's Brother Involved in Tragic Accident, Teammate Zach Banner Speaks Out

The offensive lineman offered words of support after the incident occurred Wednesday night.

Former USC offensive lineman Zach Banner took to social media on Friday to offer words of support for Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt after his brother Richard Bartlett III was involved in a tragic accident.

According to All Steelers, "Richard Bartlett III, 23, was struck by a car in Johns Creek, an Atlanta suburb, just around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He was securing a mattress to his girlfriend's car when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle, according to local police."

Steelers teammate Zach Banner immediately took to Twitter after the news broke to offers words of support writing, "My heart is broken... We got your back @DOCnation_7"

“We’re doing everything we can to help the family in this situation" said Capt. Todd Hood with Johns Creek Police Department. "It’s very tragic for them, very tragic for the Mom and the girlfriend who witnessed this incident,” said Hood.

According to reports, the family of Bartlett arrived at the scene but did not offer any comments at this time.

The police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward and call (470) 774-3358.

----

You may also like:

[LOOK: Korey Foreman Arrives on USC's Campus]

[READ: Insider Boldly Predicts NFL Future for Talanoa Hufanga]

[READ: Dishonored Ex-USC Star Receives CFB HOF Nomination]

[LOOK: USC Freshman Participate in Summer Workouts]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com