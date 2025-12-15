What Kamari Ramsey's NFL Draft Departure Means For Future Of USC Secondary

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey announced his decision to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft on Monday, Dec. 15. After starting his college career with the Trojans' crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, Ramsey transferred to USC in 2024, where he played two seasons in the cardinal and gold. During his college career with USC and UCLA, Ramsey recorded 132 total tackles, 11 passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Ramsey played in nine of the 12 games during the regular season for the Trojans, collecting 27 total tackles. Ramsey missed USC’s 34-32 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27, as well as the Trojans' crucial games to end the season against the No. 5 Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins, due to an injury.

Ramsey’s contributions were missed on defense in two of USC’s three losses against Illinois and Oregon, as he was one of the key leaders in the Trojans’ secondary this season. With Ramsey set to depart for the NFL, his loss is a major blow for USC’s defense and secondary group for the 2026 season.

What's the Future Of USC's Secondary Without Ramsey?

After finishing the season with a 9-3 record and falling just short of the College Football Playoff, USC enters 2026 with high expectations to reach that goal in its fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley. Defense will play a major role in the Trojans reaching their goal of the CFP in 2026, and without Ramsey, USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and the Trojans will have to rely on other players in their secondary.

Talented Newcomers and Returners For USC's Secondary

The Trojans have several newcomers to their secondary for the 2026 season that will help contribute to their goal of competing for a championship. Oklahoma State defensive back transfer Carrington Pierce highlights the group of newcomers for the Trojans' secondary. Pierce committed to USC on Sunday after entering the transfer portal on Oct. 20 in the middle of his freshman season with Oklahoma State.

A Rancho Cucamonga, California, native and former three-star recruit, Pierce was ranked as the No. 73 defensive back transfer, per 247Sports. Talented freshman newcomer, Archbishop Hoban defensive back Elbert Hill IV from Akron, Ohio, is also expected to make a massive impact on USC’s secondary next season. Hill is rated as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports, and is the No. 7 defensive back nationally in the 2026 recruiting class.

Safety Christian Pierce is set to return to USC's defensive backfield for the 2026 season after re-signing with the Trojans. USC's secondary could also see the potential return of safety Bishop Fitzgerald and defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson. The return of these two players to USC’s defense would be huge for the 2026 season.

Unlike this season, the Trojans will face several tough tests at home, including matchups against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Washington Huskies. USC also has key road tests against the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions. Performance on defense for the Trojans in these matchups will be a difference maker.

