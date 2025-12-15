Three Reasons Why The USC Trojans' Defense Will Look Different In 2026

The USC Trojans' defense has been one of the program's biggest talking points under coach Lincoln Riley, for better or worse. Heading into the offseason, the Trojans have set themselves up to have one of the best defensive units in the Riley era next year with a couple of key returnees and exciting additions.

Here are three reasons why the Trojans' defense will look different in 2026 after a middling 2025 season.

1. Experienced Returnees

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans announced the re-signings of a couple key contributors on the defensive side of the ball. One of them being their 2025 sack leader, Braylan Shelby, who is coming back for his senior year.

Bringing back Shelby is big for the Trojans' front seven heading into next year. He gives USC a great foundation to build their pass rush around. In his first year as a full-time starter, Shelby had a career-high 4.5 sacks.

USC also annouced the re-signing of safety Christian Pierce and linebacker Jadyn Walker.

Pierce is one of the most underrated returnees for the Trojans. His presence in the secondary will be much needed with Kamari Ramsey, DeCarlos Nicholson, and Bishop Fitzgerald all potentially departing this offseason. The latter two's eligibility expired and Ramsey could declare for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

2. Incoming Impact Players

Hoban defensive back Elbert Hill IV reacts after a Spalding touchdown during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Amongst the Trojans' No. 1 recruiting class in the country is a handful of signee that are going to make an instant impact.

Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV is the top-ranked defensive back signee. He checks in as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 87 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. With the Trojans' secondary set to graduate a couple players like Nicholson, Fitzgerald, and DJ Harvey, Hill will have a great chance to fight for snaps during the spring as a true freshman.

Along the defensive line, four-stars Jaimeon Winfield and Luke Wafle will push to be in the rotation. Winfield is ranked as the No. 3 defensive lineman and Wafle is ranked as the No. 10 edge rusher.

MORE: Alamo Bowl Prediction Reveals USC's Strengths and Weaknesses

MORE: USC Trojans' Biggest Advantage in Recruiting Four-Star Linebacker Toa Satele

MORE: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, Texas A&M

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

3. Transfer Portal Pickups

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans' 2026 transfer portal class is still relatively unknown with the main window opening up on Jan. 2. With the way the roster is shaping up, it makes sense that USC will be active in the market for impact pickups that will help the roster right away.

Eight of USC's 16 transfer portal pickups from their 2025 class played on the defensive side of the ball. It remains to be seen if the Trojans will take in that many transfers, but the ones they will bring in will undoubtedly help on the field.

They have already landed a commitment from Pierce's brother, Carrington, who was at Oklahoma State last season. He is a three-star cornerback transfer and is ranked as the No. 65 cornerback in the portal according to 247Sports' rankings.

Recommended Articles