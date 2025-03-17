Why Keeshawn Silver Is USC Trojans' Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition
The USC Trojans needed to make a statement in the transfer portal after going 7-6 with a bowl win. It didn't take long for them to cash in as they signed one of the best defensive lineman in the portal in Kentucky defensive line transfer Keeshawn Silver.
The the No. 24 player in the transfer portal and the top defensive lineman in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, Silver comes to the Trojans with big expectations in a make-or-break year for USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Coming into this offseason, USC knew that they needed to revamp their defensive front. The Trojans brought in defensive line coach Eric Henderson the offseason prior, but Riley and company were expected to pursue multiple defensive linemen in the transfer portal.
So, the Trojans decided to make a dedicated effort to reeling in one of the top defensive line prospects in the transfer portal and landed on the No. 1-ranked player at the position in Silver, a former member of the Kentucky Wildcats.
Pete Nakos of On3 said that Silver's size and pedigree makes him the most impactful transfer the Men of Troy picked up.
"A former five-star recruit, USC went all-out to land Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver. Silver has 46 career tackles and a sack. He played in all 12 games for the Wildcats in 2024 and posted nine stops per PFF. The 6-foot-4, 336-pound defensive tackle was one of the highest-paid defensive players in the transfer portal," Nakos said.
Signing Silver showed that Riley and USC were serious about their commitment to getting better as a program.
Interestingly enough, Silver isn't the only defensive line pickup USC made via the transfer portal. The Trojans also brought in Georgia transferJamaal Jarrett, who was ranked as the No. 14 defensive lineman in the portal, according to 247Sports.
Silver and Jarrett will be walking into a relatively young position room at USC. The Trojans' 2024 recruiting class was filled projecatable defensive lineman and with a season under their belt, it looks like the position group could be on the rise heading into next season. Both players are expected to replace the production left by defensive linemen Nate Clifton and Gavin Meyer, who were also both transfers into the program from the offseason prior.
Players like Braylan Shelby, Kameryn Fountain, Jide Abasiri are all underclassmen, and they will have the opportunity to learn and grow from the much-experienced Silver and Jarrett.
Collectively as a positional unit, the Trojans' defensive line should be one of the most improved groups in the Big Ten next season. Not only did USC get an infusion of talent at the position, but Henderson and defensive end coach Shaun Nua are among the best in the country and will get the most out of their unit.