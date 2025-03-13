What Four-Star Recruit Dylan Berymond Said About Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans
The USC Trojans have been knocking it out of the park on the recruiting front in recent weeks. USC has soared to the top of recruiting class rankings for the class of 2026 after securing multiple top prospects over the recent weeks. Just this week alone, USC has reeled in two four-star prospects and one three-star recruit.
Now, USC is trending to land another top defensive lineman from Louisiana in four-star Dylan Berymon. The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are also battling as favorites for Berymon's commitment.
USC has found a lot of recent success recruiting the state of Louisiana. In their 2025 recruiting class, the Trojans signed four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who hailed from the Bayou State.
Berymon spoke with On3 about where the Trojans stand in his recruitment.
“USC is coming on strong,” Berymon told On3. “I have been out there twice and they are definitely one of my top schools. I love USC. Coach Henny and more keep me interested in the Trojans."
Stewart has been a helping hand for USC on the recruiting front. Shortly after committing to the Trojans, Stewart posted on social media that he would help put together the top class in program history.
"The 2026 Class that I’m putting together will go down in [USC football] History. If you’re not ready to put in work and grind don’t come out west. I know who the real ballers are. Those rankings don’t fool me. I know who’s who," Stewart said.
Berymon said Stewart has been in communication with him and raved at the though of playing alongside Stewart.
“Jahkeem Stewart is my boy. We were just talking on Sunday and he loves it out there. We could be a game-changing duo out at USC. I can’t wait to get back out there," Berymon told On3.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Berymon projects as a potential NFL prospect with how high his ceiling is.
"Pit bull of an interior defensive lineman with broad trunk, big base, and corresponding power and strength. Flashes sudden quickness in the trenches with knock-back power enhanced by a hot motor and intense field demeanor. Projects to the high-major level a potential impact player with long-term NFL Draft qualities," Brooks said.
The Trojans are off to a lighting fast start in their 2026 recruiting class. USC has the No. 1 class in the country.
Before USC fans start counting Berymon's commitment as in the bag, the Trojans will have to battle SEC programs, Mississippi State and Texas. Berymon raved about the Bulldogs and coach Jeff Lebby, while Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian are likely the favorite.
“(Texas defensive line) coach Kenn Baker is amazing. Since Baker got there, he has been mind-blowing in the way he recruits me," Berymon told On3. "We have a great relationship, he has coached in the NFL and the Texas program is in great shape. Austin is a nice place, I have family in Houston and I will be back there this spring and for an official visit on June 13.”
His commitment will be one to watch.