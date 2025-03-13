All Trojans

USC Trojans Shine At Pro Day With All 32 NFL Teams in Attendance: Woody Marks, Jaylin Smith

NFL personnel from all 32 teams were in attendance at the USC Trojans annual Pro Day on Wednesday. 15 players participated in the event, headlined by offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, running back Woody Marks and cornerback Jaylin Smith.

Kendell Hollowell

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California running back Woody Marks (RB21) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL personnel from 32 teams made their way to Allyson Felix Field at Katherine B. Loker Stadium under some light rain on Wednesday morning as the USC Trojans held its annual Pro Day leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. The event gave the Trojans draft eligible players one last opportunity to impress NFL decision-makers. 

15 USC players participated on Wednesday, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, running back Woody Marks, cornerbacks Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington, John Humphrey and Greedy Vance, safeties Akili Arnold and Bryson Shaw, linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb, defensive tackle Gavin Meyer, defensive end Jamil Muhammad, receiver Kyle Ford, punter Eddie Czaplicki and kicker Michael Lantz. Former USC long snapper Jac Casasante also participated in the USC's Pro Day.

Woody Marks
Monheim was at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month and participated in interviews but did not take part in testing or position drills. The Trojans center did position drills on Wednesday, but did not do any testing again. Monheim moved around Trojans offensive line, playing center, guard and tackle, but scouts like him on the interior, primarily as a center. 

Marks took part in position drills and was seen working very closely with a Tennessee Titans scout. The New England Patriots also pulled the Trojans running back aside for a meeting. He improved his 40-yard dash time slightly from the 4.54 he ran at the combine to a 4.52. It was the only testing he took part in. Marks was able to display his receiving skills out of the backfield, catching passes from USC transfer quarterback Sam Huard. Marks and Monheim are both expected to be day three draft picks. 

Smith has a very good chance to be the first USC player off the board in April. He is viewed as a late day two to early day three prospect. He took part in position drills and put up 15 reps on the bench press. The Southern California native has participated in both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the combine this offseason, where he has been able to showcase his speed. Smith is a very intriguing prospect because of the versatility in the secondary he displayed during his time with the Trojans. 

After moving around the secondary in each of his first three seasons, USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn made Smith a full-time cornerback in his senior season. Smith excelled in his new role, where he showed his strong cover skills and ability to be physical in run support. NFL scouts view him as a nickel corner at the next level. 

"It's been great, traveling the world, chasing my dream, meeting great people while doing it," Smith said. "You got guys from all over the country that's chasing the same dream as you, so meeting with those guys and learning from them. Just growing, growing as person and as player, it's been great, the journey has been great."

Jaylin Smith
Covington is a prospect that has been on the rise as of late. After spending his freshman season at Washington, he transferred to USC in 2022, where he appeared in 20 games, including five starts over the next two seasons. He earned a starting spot in 2024, but an injury against Minnesota in early October cost him the next four games. 

The Arizona native is a bigger cornerback, standing at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds. And because of his size and 4.62 time in the 40-yard dash, he will most likely project as a safety at the next level. Despite not being invited to any of the college All-Star games and combine, Covington has been receiving a ton of interest from the NFL.

“After the NFL combine that’s when my phone started blowing up. I kept getting calls, got to meet a couple of coaches," Covington said.

Mascarenas-Arnold is a bit undersized at just a tad under 6 feet tall. He had an impressive day, running a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash, 4.28 in the 20-yard shuttle and put up 25 reps on the bench press.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

