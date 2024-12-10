USC Trojans To Land Elite Defensive Lineman Keeshawn Silver in Transfer Portal?
The USC Trojans have been hit hard by the transfer portal in the last few days, and they are attempting to fill a gap on the defensive line with the pursuit of former Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Keshawn Silver.
Keeshawn Silver Enters Transfer Portal
Keeshawn Silver is a 6-4, 336 pound defensive lineman out of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Silver is transferring with one year of eligibility remaining. Silver spent his freshman season in 2022 at North Carolina before transferring to Kentucky for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
He was a former five-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the class of 2022.
On3’s Pete Nakoes that Silver has narrowed down his potential destinations to Florida, Miami, Michigan, and USC. The Trojans just lost defensive lineman Bear Alexander to the transfer portal, so landing Silver would help fill that void on the defensive line.
Silver had his best season this past year with 26 total tackles. He could make an immediate impact for a USC defense that drastically improved from 2023 to 2024. Still, USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn will be looking for transfers to replace leading tacklers like linebackers Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.
As a result, the USC coaching staff's interested in an elite transfer prospect like Silver is expected.
Trojans Look to Improve Roster Through Transfer Portal
The USC Trojans will try to retool their roster through the transfer portal. USC has had some big losses already with the transfer announcements from defensive lineman Bear Alexander, running back Quinten Joyner, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, tight end Kade Eldridge, and edge rusher Sam Greene, all entering the portal.
The Trojans will have a busy few weeks ahead attacking the portal while also preparing for a bowl game without several key players on both sides of the ball. Even though the season did not go how coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans wanted it to go, they still have the opportunity to finish of the season on a good note. In addition, a bowl game gives the USC coaches more time to practice with and develop the roster.
USC will face the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27.
