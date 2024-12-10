All Trojans

USC Trojans To Land Elite Defensive Lineman Keeshawn Silver in Transfer Portal?

The USC Trojans have had some key players announce their intention to enter the transfer portal. Can the Trojans start to retool by landing Keeshawn Silver? In addition to USC, the Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators are interested.

Cory Pappas

Oct 26, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (9) celebrates after a missed field goal by the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (9) celebrates after a missed field goal by the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have been hit hard by the transfer portal in the last few days, and they are attempting to fill a gap on the defensive line with the pursuit of former Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Keshawn Silver. 

Keeshawn Silver Enters Transfer Portal

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) tries to avoid a sack by Kentucky Wildcats defe
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) tries to avoid a sack by Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (9) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Keeshawn Silver is a 6-4, 336 pound defensive lineman out of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Silver is transferring with one year of eligibility remaining. Silver spent his freshman season in 2022 at North Carolina before transferring to Kentucky for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. 

He was a former five-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the class of 2022.

On3’s Pete Nakoes that Silver has narrowed down his potential destinations to Florida, Miami, Michigan, and USC. The Trojans just lost defensive lineman Bear Alexander to the transfer portal, so landing Silver would help fill that void on the defensive line. 

Silver had his best season this past year with 26 total tackles. He could make an immediate impact for a USC defense that drastically improved from 2023 to 2024. Still, USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn will be looking for transfers to replace leading tacklers like linebackers Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.

As a result, the USC coaching staff's interested in an elite transfer prospect like Silver is expected.

Trojans Look to Improve Roster Through Transfer Portal

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Brui
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans will try to retool their roster through the transfer portal. USC has had some big losses already with the transfer announcements from defensive lineman Bear Alexander, running back Quinten Joyner, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, tight end Kade Eldridge, and edge rusher Sam Greene, all entering the portal.

The Trojans will have a busy few weeks ahead attacking the portal while also preparing for a bowl game without several key players on both sides of the ball. Even though the season did not go how coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans wanted it to go, they still have the opportunity to finish of the season on a good note. In addition, a bowl game gives the USC coaches more time to practice with and develop the roster.

USC will face the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27.

MORE: Former USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Keyshawn Johnson React to 2025 Recruiting Class

MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Franchise Record In Win Over Atlanta Falcons

MORE: USC Trojans Tight End Kade Eldridge Enters Transfer Portal

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Brutally Honest In ‘Ass Kicking’ By San Francisco 49ers

MORE: USC Trojans To Play Texas A&M Aggies In Las Vegas Bowl: Preview

MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Quarterback Miller Moss To Visit Missouri, Louisville

MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Kyron Hudson To Enter Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Next?

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Other Jobs, UCF Knights: 'I'm Home'

MORE: Jahkeem Stewart Signs With USC Trojans Over LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks: USC Recruiting

MORE: Why Jadon Perlotte Signed With Tennessee Volunteers Over USC Trojans: Recruiting Flip

MORE: USC Trojans Flip Four-Star Safety Alex Graham From Colorado Buffaloes

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football