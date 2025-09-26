Key USC Trojans Turning Heads on Both Offense, Defense
Two Trojans are climbing the national ladder—and they’re doing it in very different ways.
USC running back Waymond Jordan and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins were both recognized among the top risers in On3’s Week 4 Impact Rankings, cementing their growing importance on both sides of the ball for USC.
On3 ranks the top current players in college football, and Jordan was the biggest mover of the week, skyrocketing from the No. 56-ranked running back to No. 14. Thompkins followed suit on defense, jumping from No. 66 to No. 45 among defensive linemen after two dominant weeks in Big Ten play.
Together, the duo represents the balance Lincoln Riley’s team is striving for—explosiveness on offense and disruptive force in the trenches.
Waymond Jordan: From Overlooked to Unstoppable
Through four games, Jordan has become one of the nation’s most efficient and dangerous running backs.
His 443 rushing yards on 57 carries give him a staggering 7.8 yards per attempt, good for third among Big Ten backs with at least 30 carries. Only Michigan’s Justice Haynes (8.1) and Penn State’s veteran back (8.0) have been more efficient.
The turning point came in Week 4 against Michigan State, where Jordan bulldozed his way to 157 rushing yards—142 of them after contact—and forced eight missed tackles.
He added an explosive 20-yard reception that set up USC’s first scoring drive, proving he’s not just a downhill runner but also a versatile weapon.
Nationally, Jordan now ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards, broken tackles, and explosive runs. Even more telling: 84.2 percent of his yards come after contact, showing his ability to finish runs and punish defenses.
What once looked like a by-committee backfield is now being headlined by Jordan. He trails only Justice Haynes in total yards among Big Ten backs (537) and is tied for fifth in carries, showing he’s handling volume without sacrificing efficiency.
Devan Thompkins: Quietly Disruptive, Increasingly Dominant
While Jordan is grabbing headlines on offense, Thompkins is forcing his way into conversations on defense. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound junior has been a disruptive interior presence, tallying 11 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and one sack through four games.
But the raw numbers only tell part of the story. According to On3, Thompkins has registered 10 pressures and 6 stops across two Big Ten games—both marks that rank near the top of all Power Five defensive tackles.
His 20 total impact plays lead all major-conference interior linemen, and his 13.7 per impact clip per snap places him in the top 20 nationally at his position.
In short, Thompkins isn’t just eating up blocks—he’s creating chaos. If his current trajectory continues, he’ll be one of the most talked-about breakout linemen in the Big Ten by midseason.
The Bigger Picture for USC
For a program trying to prove it belongs in the upper tier of the Big Ten, Jordan and Thompkins embody the type of breakout performers USC needs to complement its stars.
Jordan is standing out in a talented backfield that is giving the Trojans’ offense balance beyond the passing game, while Thompkins is helping build the kind of defensive front required to withstand physical league play.
It’s no coincidence that USC’s 4-0 start has overlapped with their rise. If they keep trending upward, the Trojans’ case as a legitimate playoff contender only gets stronger.