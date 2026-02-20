USC Trojans Receive Shocking Bowl Game Prediction

The USC Trojans are shaping up to be one of the most dangerous teams in college football this season based on their revamped roster and coaching staff additions. What excites Trojan fans about the 2026 team is the realistic shot of securing a College Football Playoff berth.

That said, a recent article by On3 analyst Brett McMurphy saw the Trojans taking a different postseason turn, predicting USC to return to the Holiday Bowl facing the Clemson Tigers.

USC Trojans Predicted To Play In Holiday Bowl

In a year that's supposed to change the trajectory of the program with a CFP spot, a Holiday Bowl projection does not feel exciting with some of the expectations around USC.

The 2025 season was a season of immense pressure for coach Lincoln Riley to elevate the program. While the season resulted in a 9-4 overall record, the Trojans made massive strides, with a preview of what key positions returning can bring to the table. Along with the 17 returning starters, the Trojans welcome their No. 1 ranked freshman class to Los Angeles this season.

USC's projected Holiday Bowl matchup has them paired up with Clemson, who finished their season 7-6 with a loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl last season. The Tigers were originally ranked No. 4 in the preseason, and soon fell off after a loss to Syracuse to start 1-3. Therefore, a hypothetical Holiday Bowl matchup between the Trojans and the Tigers signals that USC could underperform this season.

In total, the Trojans have played in the Holiday Bowl four times and have recorded two losses and two wins. The most recent time USC played in the bowl was in 2023, when the Trojans defeated Louisville 42-28.

The CFP Is The Standard, Not The Holiday Bowl

If there's one year that USC could finally securing a CFP berth, it's this year. USC's top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, a third-year quarterback in Jayden Maiava and a College Football Hall of Fame defensive coordinator in Gary Patterson makes for a perfect group, but will have to conquer their 2026 schedule to prove it.

USC's 2026 schedule provides an exciting opportunity, no matter the difficulty. Playing a conference slate with the difficult road atmospheres and multiple top-25 teams will be a challenge. However, their is a strong chance that the Trojans can take their schedule head-on and deliver the desired results.

The continuity at key positions like quarterback and offensive line play a massive role, as well as adding Patterson defensive expertise and scheming strength with a 4-2-5 defense. In year five of the Riley era, the Trojans control their destiny in securing a Playoff spot.

The Holiday Bowl should be viewed as a stepping stone for the Trojans, particularly in 2023 when Riley was still building his program. Now, with expectations rising, USC fans are eager for a return to national championship contention, something that could take shape if the offseason hype translates to results.

