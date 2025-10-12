All Trojans

Why King Miller's Breakout Performance Against Michigan Is Massive For USC's Offense

USC Trojans' running back King Miller had a career performance in a statement 31-13 win over the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. Miller's impact could be massive for coach Lincoln Riley and USC's offense moving forward.

Caden Handwork

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans earned a signature Big Ten win, beating the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With so much on the line for the season and coach Lincoln Riley under extreme pressure from the USC fanbase, the Trojans rose to the occasion, winning 31-13 courtesy of a sensational performance from running back King Miller.

King Miller Steps Up With Career Game Against Michigan

The walk-on true freshman running back stepped up for USC after Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders left the game with injuries in the first half. Miller exploded in the third quarter for the Trojans with two huge runs, one of them setting up a touchdown. Miller finished the game with a career high of 18 carries, 158 yards, and a touchdown.

Miller's performance is a great sign for USC's offense moving forward, including their week 8 showdown against the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and beyond. Having depth in a running back room with three talented players is a strength that few teams have, which is a benefit for the Trojans' offense in the Big Ten.

After struggling to win the battle up front in their 34-32 week 5 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini, USC dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football against No. 15 Michigan. The dominant play of the Trojans' offensive line created holes for the running game, which contributed to Miller's career performance.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) breaks up a pass in the end zone for Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC's improved physicality is an aspect of their team that they can carry forward this season in their other ranked matchups against No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 3 Oregon.

Michigan, under coach Sherrone Moore and previously with Jim Harbaugh, has been one of the most physical teams in the Big Ten. Out-toughing the Wolverines is a huge accomplishment for a USC team that aims to compete for a Big Ten Championship.

USC Earns First Signature Big Ten Win Under Lincoln Riley

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering Saturday night, the matchup was considered to be a crucial game for both teams' College Football Playoff chances. The winner of the game improves their chances of earning a spot in the playoffs, and the loser likely plays their way out of the picture.

This made it extremely important for Riley and the Trojans to earn a win. Since joining the Big Ten in 2024, USC has struggled to secure a signature win in conference games. With the win over a ranked Michigan Wolverines team on Saturday night, the Trojans earned their first signature win as a Big Ten member.

The Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and UCLA Bruins have all secured wins over ranked Big Ten teams since moving from the Pac-12 with USC last season. The Trojans finally earning a win over a ranked team as a member of the Big Ten is an obstacle that Riley and USC needed to overcome.

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

