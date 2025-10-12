Why King Miller's Breakout Performance Against Michigan Is Massive For USC's Offense
The USC Trojans earned a signature Big Ten win, beating the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With so much on the line for the season and coach Lincoln Riley under extreme pressure from the USC fanbase, the Trojans rose to the occasion, winning 31-13 courtesy of a sensational performance from running back King Miller.
King Miller Steps Up With Career Game Against Michigan
The walk-on true freshman running back stepped up for USC after Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders left the game with injuries in the first half. Miller exploded in the third quarter for the Trojans with two huge runs, one of them setting up a touchdown. Miller finished the game with a career high of 18 carries, 158 yards, and a touchdown.
Miller's performance is a great sign for USC's offense moving forward, including their week 8 showdown against the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and beyond. Having depth in a running back room with three talented players is a strength that few teams have, which is a benefit for the Trojans' offense in the Big Ten.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC
MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan
MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan
After struggling to win the battle up front in their 34-32 week 5 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini, USC dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football against No. 15 Michigan. The dominant play of the Trojans' offensive line created holes for the running game, which contributed to Miller's career performance.
USC's improved physicality is an aspect of their team that they can carry forward this season in their other ranked matchups against No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 3 Oregon.
Michigan, under coach Sherrone Moore and previously with Jim Harbaugh, has been one of the most physical teams in the Big Ten. Out-toughing the Wolverines is a huge accomplishment for a USC team that aims to compete for a Big Ten Championship.
USC Earns First Signature Big Ten Win Under Lincoln Riley
Entering Saturday night, the matchup was considered to be a crucial game for both teams' College Football Playoff chances. The winner of the game improves their chances of earning a spot in the playoffs, and the loser likely plays their way out of the picture.
This made it extremely important for Riley and the Trojans to earn a win. Since joining the Big Ten in 2024, USC has struggled to secure a signature win in conference games. With the win over a ranked Michigan Wolverines team on Saturday night, the Trojans earned their first signature win as a Big Ten member.
The Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and UCLA Bruins have all secured wins over ranked Big Ten teams since moving from the Pac-12 with USC last season. The Trojans finally earning a win over a ranked team as a member of the Big Ten is an obstacle that Riley and USC needed to overcome.