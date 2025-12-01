Southern California Natives on USC's Roster Reveal Importance of UCLA Rivalry
Growing up in Southern California, USC safety Christian Pierce and running back King Miller dreamed of playing an important role for the Trojans in the annual crosstown rivalry against UCLA.
“I just remember growing up watching this,” Miller said. “I mean, especially come out and actually be on the field. Last year I didn’t get to play but this one was definitely special to be able to contribute to this win.”
After trailing 10-7 late in the third quarter, USC went on a 22-0 nothing run in the final 16 minutes of regulation to pull off a 29-10 win over the Bruins and keep possession of the Victory Bell.
“That Victory Bell something special. It's kind of addicting, but it's definitely special, especially for this place,” Miller said.
Miller turned in another phenomenal performance inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. He carried the ball 17 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns, his fourth game with 120-plus yards since he became the Trojans leading tailback against Michigan on Oct. 11.
Miller scored a touchdown on USC’s opening possession, but it was his second, from 41 yards out in the final minutes of regulation to seal the game that the Trojans running back won’t forget anytime soon.
“It’s up there, definitely top two for sure,” Miller said. “I'm gonna remember that one for a long time for sure, especially at this place.”
Of course his first touchdown, a 75-yard score in the season opener against Missouri State, where his twin, Kaylon, threw a key block to help spring him holds the top slot.
Storybook Season for King Miller
Miller, a walk-on, began the season as the Trojans fourth string running back. And after a series of injuries to the guys in front of him, Miller was thrusted into the lineup.
The Calabasas (Calif.) product has been more than serviceable, he’s been one of the top running backs in the Big Ten. And even though it’s been almost two months since Miller has stepped into the spotlight, his new reality still feels like a dream.
“Honestly, really ain't really sunk in, probably after the season,” Miller said. “I just came out here trying to just help this team out as much as I could.”
Miller became one of the biggest stories of the college football season, but his play this season came as no surprise to anyone inside the program.
Riley have raved about the redshirt freshman in the spring and continued to sing his praises heading into the fall. So, when Miller burst onto the scene this season, all it did was confirm what the Trojans staff already knew.
Patience Pays Off
Pierce had played in the crosstown rivalry in each of his first two seasons with the Trojans, but as a special teams player. On Saturday, the junior safety got his first opportunity to start in the game.
“It was very important. Just always thinking about the Battle of LA and always dreaming about just wanting to play in and contribute,” Pierce said. “And being able to actually have that opportunity is a big deal.”
His impact on Saturday won't fully be reflected in the stat sheet. With Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald out for the last two and a half games, Pierce has had to step into more of a vocal role as the new leader in the backend of the defense.
Patience has become incredibly rare in this day and age of college football. At the first sign of discomfort, or slightest bit of adversity, players are quick to enter the transfer portal, but not Pierce.
He never pouted about where he stood on the depth chart or when USC brought in a transfer at his position. Instead, the Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product continued to work until his opportunity came.
This season, Pierce has appeared in all 12 games, including nine starts. It's a season that he's waited for three years for the opportunity have.
"It meant everything. Just be able to watch some NFL guys in my position, watch how they go about things, and understand the things that they do, I might not do as well, then I do that they might do as well. Just work on my craft and really be a student of the game," Pierce said.
Pierce left a message for any college football player that will find themselves in a similar situation as himself.
"Stay down. It's a process. You're at the right place. You love your teammates and brotherhood and the culture of the program, just stay down everything is gonna work out."