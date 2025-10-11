All Trojans

What Kirk Herbstreit Said About 'Testy' Game Between USC, Michigan

What did ESPN's College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit say about the USC Trojans' matchup with the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines? Herbstreit focused on Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood squaring off against USC's defense.

Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines traveling to the West Coast to face the USC Trojans in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, ESPN's College GameDay previewed the prime time matchup between USC and Michigan, as well as some of the off-field comments made before the game.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shakes hands with USC head coach Lincoln Riley after 27-24 win at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Kirk Herbstreit Said

The popular morning show was in Eugene, Oregon, for the No. 3 Ducks' matchup with the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, but GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit spent some time to talk about the Trojans and Wolverines.

"It should get a little bit testy. I think the run game of Michigan, I think, will be the key. Justice Haynes has an ability to take a game over, take some of the pressure off of Bryce Underwood. I think SC's going to have to load up against that," GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit said while on his way to the airport in Eugene, Oregon.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) passes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"I think because of that, look out for Bryce Underwood, I think, to make some plays in his pass game. Because I think obviously their run game's the key, but SC is vulnerable against the run, and because of that, they're going to load up. I think Bryce scrambling and creating is the difference," Herbstreit continued.

With Herbstreit's focus on USC's defense stopping Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Justice Haynes, how will the Trojans offense fare against the Wolverines defense?

Inside Look at USC Practice

GameDay gave fans an exclusive glimpse of Riley talking to his team after practice as the Trojans prepare to knock off the Wolverines:

"We've put together a hell of a week from a preparation standpoint. Scout team did a great job, the intensity on this field was real all week. You're ready. You're ready. Make sure mentally that we're locking ourselves in, doing everything from a recovery standpoint. This one cannot get here soon enough," Riley told his team.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Back and Forth Between Moore and Riley?

Earlier in the week, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore talked about the game, and he claimed that the Coliseum is sold out because the Wolverines are coming into town. When USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Moore's comments, Riley was rather dismissive.

"I don't really care what he says. We're looking forward to playing," said Riley.

Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pat McAfee Previews Michigan at USC

In addition to Herbstreit, GameDay analyst Pat McAfee shared some quick thoughts on the prime time matchup between Michigan and USC.

"How about Michigan and USC? Old school, Rose Bowl Game type feel. Now, Michigan loves to pound the rock. They got Justice Haines, who's an absolute beast. He's gone over 100 yards every single game of this season, and Bryce Underwood, fresh off his best throwing game can also get it done on the ground. USC, obviously back off a second loss after Illinois. Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards. Can they keep up? We shall see," McAfee said.

Published
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

