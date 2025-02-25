Can USC Trojans Land Elite Linebacker Recruit Cincere Johnson Over Ohio State, Alabama?
The USC Trojans are successfully recruiting an elite class of 2026, picking up multiple commitments over the past few days. USC is also targeting four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson. Johnson recently spoke about USC and where things stand with the Trojans.
Johnson is a four-star linebacker from Cleveland (OH.). The On3 Industry Rankings list Johnson as the No. 101 recruit in the nation, the No. 6 linebacker, and the No. 3 prospect out of Ohio.
Johnson is down to his final five schools: the USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Clemson Tigers. While these remain his top five, teams such as Penn State could make a late push for the prospect.
Johnson has not yet visited USC, but Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been out to see the four-star linebacker. Johnson has a visit scheduled with the Trojans for June 20. In addition to Riley, USC linebackers coach Rob Ryan came to see him. Johnson spoke to On3 about meeting the USC coaches.
“I talk to a lot of their staff,” Johnson said. “Coach Riley came down to see me at the school,” Johnson told On3. “Him and the linebackers coach (Rob Ryan) I call him rockstar because of his long hair.”
Despite not having been to the campus yet, Johnson talked to On3 about what excites him the most about USC.
“What excites me about USC is the addition of their coaching staff,” Johnson said. “They’re upgrading their game from last year to this year by adding key pieces. NFL guys and things like that. Trying to get on the West Coast and see what’s viable out there.”
On the coaching staff, Ryan was the biggest hire. The Trojans hired Ryan to be the linebackers coach and the assistant head coach. Ryan has years of NFL experience as a defensive coordinator. His experience in the NFL is a big reason why Johnson likes USC.
Ryan joins defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive lines coach Eric Henderson which is an enticing grouping for incoming recruits. Johnson is an elite player that the top schools have their eyes on. Johnson will have multiple visits lined up in the spring and summer, beginning with Alabama on May 30.
The current favorites to land Johnson are the Ohio State Buckeyes, with the Alabama Crimson Tide right there with them. The USC Trojans are picking up the pace with recruiting the four-star linebacker, which the visit should help with.
The USC Trojans have been picking up steam with the class of 2026. On3 ranks the Trojans recruiting class as the No. 2 in the nation and the Big Ten. The Trojans are ranked No. 1 nationally on 247Sports because of their recent commitments from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga.
Johnson would be joining an elite group of defenders committed to USC. The Trojans have received a commitment from four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, the only 2026 linebacker to commit to the Trojans so far. The Trojans also have cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart and defensive lineman Braeden Jones committed.