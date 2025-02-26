Georgia Bulldogs 4-Star Receiver Commit Vance Spafford Considering Flip To USC Trojans?
The USC Trojans are making a habit of flipping elite recruits.
The USC Trojans received a commitment from class of 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams, who was previously committed to the Oregon Ducks. USC is now looking to recruit offensive weapons to surround Williams, currently targeting four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford.
Spafford is a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2026, currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Spafford is the No. 57 recruit in the nation, the No. 9 wide receiver, and the No. 9 player from California. USC has emphasized in-state recruiting and is now in the running to flip Spafford.
Despite being committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, Spafford has lined up visits with multiple schools. Adam Gorney from Rivals believes USC is one to watch.
“He’s headed to UCLA, Missouri, Ole Miss, and back to USC, which is putting the pressure on him to make a flip,” Gorney wrote. “Spafford wants to be given some space to figure things out, but the Trojans will be one to watch as things continue into the season.”
The USC Trojans are making a late push for Spafford, offering the four-star wide receiver on Jan 13. Some other teams have been attempting to flip Spafford, including the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Spafford committed to Georgia well before his Junior year of high school. Even with being happy with Georgia, Spafford is keeping his recruting open.
The Georgia Bulldogs have received just five commitments from the class of 2026. 247Sports ranks the Bulldogs' recruiting class as the No. 17 class in the nation. Spafford has been the only wide receiver to commit, but he could be flipping his decision.
“The high four-star receiver from Mission Viejo, Calif., remains happily committed to Georgia but Spafford only gets to go through recruiting once so a bunch of visits are coming up,” Gorney wrote.
Spafford had an unofficial visit with USC on Feb. 1 for USC’s Junior Day. With the plan to have another visit with the Trojans, USC is gaining interest from the four-star receiver.
In his junior season, Spafford recorded 57 receptions for 1,017 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is a speedy slot receiver who can become a playmaker for whichever team he lands with.
What keeps Spafford interested in Georgia is the coaching staff. Spafford spoke to On3 after attending Georgia’s pro day.
“I loved being around the coaches more,” Spafford told On3. “Coach Smart was amazing to talk to and I had great talks with (receivers) coach (James) Coley. I feel we really grew our relationship more and that was amazing.”
Getting Spafford on campus to meet with USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the rest of the staff will be crucial. Being an in-state prospect will make the push for Spafford easier for USC, and the Trojans must take advantage of their proximity.
The USC Trojans have been having a successful time recruiting the class of 2026. USC has jumped in the rankings with the No. 1 recruiting class, per 247Sports. USC has received 11 commitments, 64% of which are in-state recruits.
In addition to Williams, on the offensive side of the ball, USC received a commitment from four-star running back Shahn Alston. The wide receiver position is a need for USC, and Spafford would be a big addition.