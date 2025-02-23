Can USC Trojans Land Elite Recruit Titan Davis over Penn State, Michigan, Texas?
The USC Trojans have an impressive recruiting class of 2026. Four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis is narrowing down his list of schools, and the Trojans would love to add him to the 2026 class. While it is still a long list of options, the USC Trojans are a finalist for Davis.
Davis is a four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2026. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 90 recruit in the nation, the No. 8 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 player in Missouri. Davis is one of the most targeted defensive linemen in the class of 2026.
While there are multiple schools still in contention, Davis has begun to narrow down his list.
“Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Alabama, USC, Auburn, Illinois, Mizzou, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, K-State,” Davis told On3.
Davis has not visited the Trojans, but does have an unofficial visit scheduled for April 26. The four-star defensive lineman is also preparing visits with his other finalists for the spring. He will kick off his visits with a trip to Alabama on March 3.
The USC Trojans will be one of Davis’ final stops in the spring although the four-star recruit is still setting a date to visit the Texas Longhorns. While USC may be one of the final planned stops, Trojans have the opportunity to close out his spring visits in a big way.
Though Davis has yet to take the trip to USC, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley paid a visit to Davis in January. The visit from Riley helped keep Davis interested in USC, but the visit in April will be crucial.
Davis has not spoken much about the USC Trojans yet but did post on his social media thanking Riley for the visit.
The top two schools pushing for Davis ahead of the spring visits are Ole Miss and Penn State. Ole Miss is looking to bolster their defensive line and the Penn State Nittany Lions are known for their strong defenses.
The Trojans have built up a strong defensive coaching staff that is enticing to recruits. Getting Davis to the university to meet defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive line coach Eric Henderson will be crucial.
USC general manager Chad Bowden is also an important aspect in recruiting and will play a role.
“We’re going to major in high school recruiting and minor in the portal. We’re not just recruiting the kids, we’re recruiting families. . . and we’re going to keep the best players in California home,” Bowden said during his inaugural press conference.
The USC Trojans have been having a successful time recruiting the class of 2026. The Trojans currently have the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation and in the Big Ten, per On3. The Trojans are not slowing down their recruiting process, preparing to host several of the nation's top recruits in the spring.
Along the defensive line, USC has recruited four-star Braeden Jones and unranked Andrew Williams. The Trojans have also received a commitment from four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin.
Davis is a versatile lineman who could be a big-time addition to the USC Trojans, but there is still a ways to go in his recruitment.