USC Trojans 5-Stars Husan Longstreet, Jahkeem Stewart Dazzling In College Already
High school seniors enrolling early to take part in bowl practice, offseason workouts and spring football practices has become the new norm in college football. It gives players a whole semester to get accustomed to the college environment from both an athletic and academic standpoint before the fall rolls around and puts themselves in position to play as early as possible.
The USC Trojans have 15 high school signees from their 2025 recruiting class on campus for the spring, headlined by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Both of whom are already turning heads in their short amount of time in Los Angeles according to an On3 report.
“Husan Longstreet is up here every single day in coaches’ offices learning. These young kids have been around so much they want to get better and learn and meet with coaches and all that kind of stuff,” said the On3 report.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has praised Longstreet’s mindset and work ethic on a couple of occasions since he officially signed with the Trojans in December. USC was able to flip Longstreet from Texas A&M late in the process and fans are eager to see the highly touted local product in the Cardinal and Gold.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava is the starter heading into spring practice after going 3-1 this past season when he took over for Miller Moss the last month of season. Maiava flashed his athleticism and arm talent but will certainly need to be more consistent after his up-and-down performances in 2024.
Former USC quarterbacks Matt Barkley in 2009 and JT Daniels in 2018 are the only two true freshmen in program history to start in the season opener at quarterback. Kedon Slovis started 11 games in 2019 as a true freshman after taking over for Daniels when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the season opener.
However, Lincoln Riley has not started a true freshman in the season opener in his eight seasons as a head coach. He started Spencer Rattler as a redshirt freshman in 2020 when he was at Oklahoma. Rattler started six games the following season before he was replaced by true freshman Caleb Williams, and Riley never looked back.
Longstreet will certainly push Maiava to be the opening day starter, but the redshirt junior will likely be the one that takes the first snaps against Missouri State on Aug. 30.
Stewart had one of the more intriguing recruitments in recent memory. Originally the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, Stewart reclassified to the 2025 class in October 2024. He then transferred from New Orleans' St. Augustine to Edna Karr and was ruled ineligible this past season because of in-season transfer rules.
The Louisiana native only played one season of varsity football, his sophomore year, where he registered 85 total tackles, including 33 for loss and 20 sacks. Despite only having one season of production, Stewart was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country and the Trojans were able to pull him out west over offers from LSU, Oregon and Ohio State.
“Obviously [defensive lineman] Jahkeem Stewart came in here and everyone is impressed with how he’s committed to everything and how hard he works. He doesn’t have a big head or anything. That’s good,” said the On3 report.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Stewart can play either tackle or end, but expect him to make an early impact on the Trojans defensive front.