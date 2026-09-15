Latest Big Ten Honors Fuel USC Trojans Freshmen Buzz

It was an offensive fireworks display for the No. 12 USC Trojans Saturday night in their 49-30 win over Louisiana. Freshman tight end Mark Bowman was integral to the Trojan offense’s performance.

He had a breakout game against the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring his first touchdowns as a Trojan and a big-time hurdle. On Monday, he was recognized as the Big Ten’s Freshman Player of the Week.

Mark Bowman Made His Presence Felt Against Louisiana

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the first two games of the season, Bowman caught just three passes each game for no more than 30 yards. Yet, many saw the talent and physicality he brought to the table.

The former five-star Mater Dei product was a highly sought-after player and almost immediately, he became a prominent first year starter.

Finally, against Louisiana, Bowman found the endzone not once but twice. He finished the game with six catches for 86 yards. His score in the first quarter was his first collegiate career touchdown.

“It’s a really cool feeling. Everyone on the field had something to do with that so thank everyone for that,” Bowman said.

As if that wasn’t enough, in the second quarter quarterback Jayden Maiava found a wide-open Bowman who caught the ball and hurdled over two Ragin’ Cajun defenders on his way to a 35-yard gain.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“(Maiava) delivered a great throw. Really, I just had to feel the play out and that’s what happened,” Bowman said. “I don’t typically hurdle but it’s something that I want to keep adding into my game and improving it.”

Your Week 2 B1G honorees 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Uv5LJ71UQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 14, 2026

Bowman joined Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea, Michigan’s John Henry David, and Iowa kicker Caden Buhr in the Big Ten Week 2 awards for offense, defense, and special teams, respectively.

USC Trojans Freshman Class Living Up to the Standard

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Heading into the 2026 season, all eyes were on the coveted freshman starting players looking to make their print with the Trojans.

So far, they’ve delivered.

In addition to Bowman, players like edge rusher Luke Wafle and receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt have all began to show their talents early on.

Like Bowman, Mosley had himself quite the game against Louisiana. He came away with two touchdowns, including a big 86-yard punt return.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Having a quarterback like (Maiava) makes it really easy and then the team just all coming together and doing their part. Everything just clicks,” Mosley said.

The Santa Margarita (Calif.) graduate has now caught a touchdown in each of USC’s three games. It’s a showing of the incredible talent he has on all facets of the game.

Add to that the fact that Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt, and Bowman were responsible for the Trojans’ first five touchdowns against Louisiana.

“I think we all have the same mindset of just working and getting better,” Mosley said. “We all have the same goal: to go win a national championship. So when you have a bunch of guys like that and everybody is doing their job, it makes it easy.”

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