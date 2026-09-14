USC Trojans Flash Three Areas of Optimism and Three Concerns After Week 2

After two back-to-back dominant wins in Week 0 and Week 1, one might expect the USC Trojans to continue that trajectory in Week 2 against a Louisiana team who entered Saturday's matchup in Louisiana as a 30-point underdog. However, that was not the case. Despite securing the win, the Trojans beat the Ragin' Cajuns by just 19 points for a 49-30 win to close out non-conference play.

Despite playing teams that the Trojans were better than on paper, USC is 3-0 in non-conference play, which is no small feat, especially when considering the number of upsets that were witnessed across the first few weeks of the season. The Trojans did take some steps backward, particularly when it came to defensive consistency and situational discipline.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there were some flaws exposed, the Trojans also saw big-time performances from several freshmen from its top-ranked 2026 class. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava also quietly continued to bolster his early dark-horse Heisman résumé, while the Trojans' special teams repeatedly forced Louisiana's offense to drive the length of the field.

While it may not have been the dominant performance many were expecting, the Trojans' win over the Ragin' Cajuns does continue to show optimism in the ceiling of this group while also exposing some areas USC will need to improve on if it wants to become the College Football Playoff contender it seeks to be.

USC Trojans Freshman Class Continues to Show Dominance

If there was one major takeaway from USC's 49-30 win over Louisiana, it was the immediate impact the Trojans' freshman class is already making.

USC's top-ranked 2026 class was all over the box score Saturday. Freshmen accounted for four of Maiava's five passing touchdowns while also providing a special teams touchdown that completely shifted the momentum of the game.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest breakout came from freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who made an impact in two completely different phases. Mosley took a punt 86 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter, breaking multiple tackles along the sideline before finding the end zone and giving USC a 28-10 lead heading into halftime, but he wasn't done there.

In the third quarter, Lincoln Riley kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-3, and Maiava found Mosley for a 21-yard touchdown.

Tight end Mark Bowman was another freshman who continued to make his presence felt. He finished with six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt found himself in the right place at the right time. A pass from Maiava bounced off Louisiana safety Maurion Eleam and directly into Dixon-Wyatt's hands, which allowed the freshman wide receiver to take the deflection 19 yards for a touchdown.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley Wormley and Shahn Alston also contributed as USC leaned on its young running backs late in the game to help close things out.

It was a big night for a freshman class that USC will need to continue developing as it heads into Big Ten play.

USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Turns Mistake Into Momentum

Maiava didn't have the same numbers he put up against Fresno State, but the USC quarterback still delivered when the Trojans needed him most.

After throwing an interception on USC's opening drive, Maiava settled in and finished the night completing 19 of 29 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns. More importantly, he consistently found ways to answer whenever Louisiana threatened to make the game interesting.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaves the field after the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava connected with Bowman twice for touchdowns, found Dixon-Wyatt on the bizarre deflection in the second quarter, hit Mosley on the fourth-down touchdown in the third quarter and then delivered a 44-yard touchdown strike to redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams in the fourth.

Through three games, Maiava now has 10 touchdown passes against just one interception.

The opening-drive mistake wasn't ideal, and there certainly were moments where the offense wasn't as sharp as it had been through the first two weeks. But Maiava showed the ability to shake off an early mistake and remain efficient in the moments that mattered.

USC’s Offensive Line Controls the Trenches

USC's offensive line had one of its most complete performances of the early season Saturday. After Maiava's opening-drive interception, the offensive line settled in and consistently gave him time to operate. However, the biggest difference came in the run game.

Redshirt sophomore running back King Miller finished with 128 rushing yards as USC's offensive line consistently created room between the tackles and allowed him to get into the second level. The Trojans also put together an 87-yard, 12-play drive in the second quarter that helped USC regain control of the game when the passing offense wasn't quite clicking.

USC’s Defensive Line Depth Could be an Issue

One week after USC's defense completely shut down Fresno State, the defensive front showed that there is still plenty to clean up before Big Ten play.

The biggest concern was the depth along the defensive line and the lack of consistency when USC moved beyond its primary rotation.

The Trojans allowed Louisiana to rack up 358 total yards and 30 points. The issue wasn't necessarily that USC couldn't generate pressure. It was what happened when the initial pressure didn't get home.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were multiple instances where USC's edge defenders appeared to get too far upfield, which opened lanes for Winfield to escape through. That became especially problematic late in the game when the Trojans began relying more heavily on their rotational players.

USC has talented pieces along its defensive front, but Saturday showed that the depth behind those primary players still has some work to do.

USC’s Situational Discipline Needs to Improve

For as many positives as USC had Saturday, the Trojans also made life much harder on themselves than it needed to be.

USC had Louisiana stopped on a fourth-down field goal attempt in the third quarter with the Trojans leading 35-10. Instead, a roughing-the-kicker penalty gave the Ragin' Cajuns a first down at the USC 8-yard line. Two plays later, Winfield scored to make it 35-17.

USC also committed a 15-yard facemask penalty earlier in the drive, giving Louisiana another chunk of yardage and helping extend what should have been a dead possession.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) talks with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux before the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those mistakes were a major reason Louisiana was able to score 30 points after being shut out the week before.

The Trojans also had some late-game issues with focus. With USC leading 42-17 in the fourth quarter, Winfield broke loose for a 32-yard touchdown before Louisiana added another touchdown on an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

The game was never truly in serious danger by that point, but USC gave Louisiana far more life than it needed to.

If the Trojans want to become the College Football Playoff contender they believe they can be, they can't continue giving opponents extra opportunities through penalties, missed assignments and lapses in situational awareness.

Louisiana Quarterback Lunch Winfield Exposes USC’s Defensive Weaknesses

Despite Louisiana losing by 19, Louisiana quarterback Lunch Winfield was a major reason the game stayed competitive into the fourth quarter.

Winfield finished with 212 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 91 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for 303 total yards and three total touchdowns.

Against a USC defense that held Fresno State to 116 total yards the previous week, Winfield extended plays with his legs when the pass rush had him contained, escaped pressure and found running lanes.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Lunch Winfield (7) throws the ball to tight end Brock Chappell (83) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 32-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter with USC up 42-17 gave Louisiana a spark.

While the game was never truly in serious danger, Winfield exposed some of the issues USC can have when its initial pressure does not get home, particularly when it comes to containing mobile quarterbacks and limiting rushing lanes.

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