One Big Takeaway From USC's Big Ten Schedule Release

The USC Trojans' Big Ten schedule for the 2026 season was officially released on Tuesday afternoon. After finishing the 2025 season posting a 9-4 record, USC fans have been desperately awaiting the release of the Trojans 2026 Big Ten schedule.

The Trojans are set to play nine conference games in addition to the two released non-conference matchups against the Fresno State Bulldogs (Sept. 5) and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (Sept. 12) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are still searching for a third out-of-conference opponent after their yearly rivalry series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was put on hold.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Trojans' 2026 Big Ten Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Fresno State

Sept. 12: vs. Louisiana

Sept. 19: at Rutgers

Sept. 26: vs. Oregon

Oct. 3: vs. Washington

Oct. 10: at Penn State

BYE

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin

Oct. 31: vs. Ohio State

BYE

Nov. 14: at Indiana

Nov. 21: vs. Maryland

Nov. 28: at UCLA

Entering their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojan faithful are hoping that with the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava, several impactful players, and the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class to Los Angeles, USC can navigate its way through a difficult Big Ten schedule and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

With USC's Big Ten schedule officially released, here's one big takeaway from the Trojans slate of 2026 conference games.

Biggest Takeaway From Schedule Release: USC Tested Early On

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After going undefeated at the Coliseum this past season, USC is set to face a much more difficult home schedule in 2026. In addition to their two challenging road games against the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Penn State Nittany Lions, USC will face home tests against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Washington Huskies.

MORE: Most Impactful Early Enrollee Recruit for USC Trojans

MORE: Sam Darnold Makes History in Seattle's NFC Championship Win

MORE: USC's Makai Lemon Paired With Underrated NFL Quarterback In Recent Mock Draft

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

These five games on the Trojans schedule will determine whether USC earns a spot in the CFP next season. USC is set to be tested early on in the season, as they'll face Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks to open Big Ten play in week 4.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC is expected to face a gauntlet from week 4 to 6. After playing Oregon, USC will face the Washington Huskies on Oct. 3 at home, along with former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road on Oct. 10. This stretch will be before what could be a bye week or the Trojans' third unannounced non-conference opponent on Oct. 17.

The Trojans will also play Ohio State at home on Oct. 31 at the Coliseum. Pulling off the home upset over the Buckeyes could be massive for the Trojans CFP aspirations midway through the season. USC will also face Indiana on Nov. 14 after the Hooisers have a bye week.

The Trojans also potentially having a bye week before playing Indiana could benefit USC, as going up against the defending national champions on the road will not be an easy task for Riley's group. However, USC still has to schedule one more game since the Trojans and Notre Dame are not playing each other in 2026.

How USC performs from when they face Oregon at home to Penn State at Beaver Stadium will set the tone for the direction that the Trojans season is heading in. It is crucial that the Trojans go at least 2-1 during this stretch or else they could again be left out of the CFP.

Can USC Win a Loaded Big Ten Conference

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the last few seasons, the Big Ten has made a strong case as the best conference in college football, with many arguing that it has leapfrogged the SEC. The last three national champions, Michigan (2023), Ohio State (2024), and Indiana (2025), have all hailed from the Big Ten conference, breaking the SEC's yearly dominance.

Many expect that could be the case again next season, as the Big Ten is expected to be loaded with top teams in 2026, and USC has the potential to be one of them. With top offensive talent and potential for an improved defense, the Trojans have a strong case to not only be one of the teams to represent the Big Ten in the CFP, but are an underrated team to win the conference.

USC's National Championship Odds

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of where USC stands among the top favorites to win the national championship, the Trojans are tied with the Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels at +3500 odds to win the national title next season, according to FanDuel Sportbook.

Three Big Ten teams have higher odds to win the national championship, including Ohio State (+650), Indiana (+700), and Oregon (+950). The Michigan Wolverines are right behind USC with +4000 odds to win the national championship next season under new coach Kyle Whittingham.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles